Mustangs hang tough in narrow loss to Clarinda

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda boys basketball team scored the final 10 points of the third quarter to take a 10-point lead into the final period and that stood up in a 48-36 win at Shenandoah Monday, Dec. 13.

Both teams played well defensively, with Clarinda junior Tadyn Brown leading the Cardinal defense to the win to improve to 4-2 on the season. The later meeting between the two schools is the one that will count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings. Brown was named the game’s Standout Athlete and he said they didn’t have any energy early.

“Coach (Rod Eberly) got us going and we picked it up in the second half,” Brown said. “We started playing defense and that’s what got our offense going.”

Clarinda scored 12 of the game’s first 13 points, but saw Shenandoah score the next 10, spanning into the second quarter.

Shenandoah sophomore Nolan Mount scored the final five points of the second quarter to bring the Mustangs within 21-20 at halftime. An Evan Holmes basket gave Shenandoah a brief lead early in the third quarter. Clarinda scored the next six, but a Mitchell Jones triple and basket by Blake Herold evened the score at 27 with 4:01 to play in the third quarter ahead of Clarinda’s run.

The Mustangs wouldn’t get any closer than eight in the final quarter, but head coach Jay Soderberg was thrilled with his team’s effort.

“The last 10 minutes or so of the first half, there were guys diving on the floor and after every loose ball and that’s what set the tone defensively,” Soderberg said. “We were flying around, which was fun to see.”

Eberly said his team played pretty well on the defensive end, but wasn’t pleased with his team’s effort.

“We did some uncharacteristic things,” Eberly said, “like jumping to try to block shots and I thought we lost our composure in the first half and let them in the game. Give them credit, they played harder than we did for 2 ½ quarters and that’s what kept them in the game.”

Eberly said his team became more aggressive late in the third quarter, which led to the game-winning run.

“It all started defensively and we got some run outs and easy looks underneath the basket,” Eberly said. “We finally started being aggressive against their zone. We haven’t seen a lot of zone this year and we didn’t do a very good job handling it.”

While the Cardinals found ways to score late in the third, Soderberg’s Mustangs just couldn’t buy a basket when they needed one to slow Clarinda’s momentum.

“We drew up a couple things to try to find a bucket,” Soderberg said. “We know we’ll have some droughts, but we have to limit how long those will go. We let that one go a little bit, and you could see our confidence waning, but we said we just need one basket. We just couldn’t trim it all back in and then the last couple minutes they spaced us out and got some tough layups.”

Drew Brown made six of his eight field goal attempts to lead the Cardinals with 15 points and his four points in four seconds in the third quarter started Clarinda’s run. Brown added seven rebounds.

Wyatt Schmitt added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Cardinals. Tadyn Brown and Cooper Neal scored six points each with Neal securing eight rebounds and Brown finishing with six assists and five steals.

Grant Jobe ended the game with four points and five rebounds for Clarinda. Cole Baumgart, Lance Regehr and Kade Engstrand all scored two points with Baumgart contributing three rebounds.

The Cardinals improved to 4-2 with the win and Eberly said they simply have to get better.

“We have to get a lot better to compete with the top of the conference,” Eberly said. “We have to get better in the gym and hopefully we’ll do that.”

Blake Herold led Shenandoah’s offense with 12 points and five rebounds. Nolan Mount and Evan Holmes added seven points each with Holmes securing seven rebounds. Mitchell Jones put in six points and five steals off the bench while Zach Foster ended the game with four points, eight rebounds and eight steals.

“Zach had a ton of deflections,” Soderberg said. “He was fantastic defensively. Mitchell came in and had a couple big steals for us. It was everybody.”

Beau Gardner added four steals as the Mustangs fell to 1-5 on the season.