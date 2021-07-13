Mustangs jump on Vikings after long delay for district win

TREYNOR – The message from head coach Brett Roberts after a delay of nearly 48 hours in the middle of a Class 2A District 15 first round tournament game was to sprint, and the Shenandoah Mustangs executed the plan to perfection in a 9-2 win over AHSTW that was completed Monday, July 12, at Treynor.

“We told the guys we have to start out sprinting because we don’t have time to get into a groove,” Roberts said. “It’s a shortened game. You have to go right away. Our message was to get the first out and then go get some runs and put them in a bad spot. Cain (Lorimor) started out slowly, but he got the outs when he needed to and we went out and scored four runs right away. That was obviously the key moment.”

The win moved Shenandoah into a district semifinal, which was played Tuesday at Underwood.

Monday’s part of the game started with a runner at first and two outs for AHSTW in the top of the third inning with the score tied at 2 after the teams got to that point Saturday before storms forced the suspension of the game after a delay of nearly 2 ½ hours.

After Jade Spangler started the game Saturday, Lorimor came on in relief at the beginning of Monday’s action. After walking the first two batters, he got a pop out to end the inning.