Mustangs jump on Vikings after long delay for district win

TREYNOR – The message from head coach Brett Roberts after a delay of nearly 48 hours in the middle of a Class 2A District 15 first round tournament game was to sprint, and the Shenandoah Mustangs executed the plan to perfection in a 9-2 win over AHSTW that was completed Monday, July 12, at Treynor.
“We told the guys we have to start out sprinting because we don’t have time to get into a groove,” Roberts said. “It’s a shortened game. You have to go right away. Our message was to get the first out and then go get some runs and put them in a bad spot. Cain (Lorimor) started out slowly, but he got the outs when he needed to and we went out and scored four runs right away. That was obviously the key moment.”
The win moved Shenandoah into a district semifinal, which was played Tuesday at Underwood.
Monday’s part of the game started with a runner at first and two outs for AHSTW in the top of the third inning with the score tied at 2 after the teams got to that point Saturday before storms forced the suspension of the game after a delay of nearly 2 ½ hours.
After Jade Spangler started the game Saturday, Lorimor came on in relief at the beginning of Monday’s action. After walking the first two batters, he got a pop out to end the inning.
The Mustangs started their sprint from there with a single by Lorimor in the home third. Braden Knight took a walk and then three straight Mustangs had infield hits, with two of the hits also including an error on an overthrow to first that moved everybody up an additional base. After five batters the Mustangs had four runs and a 6-2 lead.
Roberts said that third inning was the kind of inning he’s wanted to see from his team all season.
“We did a good job of putting pressure on them,” Roberts said. “We had guys moving everywhere and that makes them make quick decisions and it’s tough. Three seniors got on first to make it bases loaded with nobody out and from there it was let’s get one run and then two runs and we were able to do that.”
Lorimor cruised on the mound from there. AHSTW’s only real offensive threat after the third came in the sixth. After a strikeout to start the inning, an error followed by a single gave the Vikings runners at the corners with one out. Catcher Owen McCunn threw out an attempted base stealer at second and then Lorimor got a fly out from David Johnson to end the frame with the score still 6-2.
Lorimor pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out three Vikings and gave up just one hit and three walks.
“Mechanically, he was a little off early and he had to adjust to the mound a bit,” Roberts said on Lorimor, “but he did a good job of making pitches. He had his breaking ball going and throwing it for strikes. We were able to keep them off-balanced and we made the plays behind him we needed too. Our defense was solid. I’m proud of all of them and I’m proud of Cain. He was in a high-pressure spot right away. Our goal was for him to finish the game and he did that.”
Lorimor, who didn’t have a varsity win on the mound coming into this season, picked up his third win of the year.
The Shenandoah bats had one more big inning in them and that came in the sixth to put the game away. Dickerson opened the frame with a single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Hunter Dukes’ single. After a walk and a strikeout, Camden Lorimor singled in a run and another one came in on a balk for the final margin.
The teams traded two-run innings Saturday before the rain came. A couple hits and an error helped the Vikings score two in the second inning against Shenandoah starting pitcher Jade Spangler.
The Mustangs answered with two of their own in the home second. Owen McCunn walked to start the inning against AHSTW starting pitcher Blake Holst. Couper Gile doubled with one out to put runners on second and third. A walk loaded the bases with two outs and then David Rendon poked a pitch down the right field line to score two.
Gile, Dukes and Camden Lorimor all had two hits for the Mustangs with Camden Lorimor adding two runs scored and two RBIs. Knight scored two runs and Rendon finished with his two RBIs.
Shenandoah improved to 8-20 with the win, advancing in the district tournament while ending AHSTW’s season at 7-13.