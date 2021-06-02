Mustangs lose big lead, outscored by Falcons

Shenandoah baseball couldn’t have started any better Tuesday, June 1, in a Hawkeye 10 Conference contest at St. Albert, but things unraveled in the middle innings, the Falcons took the lead late and the Mustangs lost a 20-16 slugfest.

The teams were supposed to play a second contest following the high-scoring game, but it was postponed prior to the contest after a rain delay pushed back the scheduled start time of the first game.

After a three-run first inning, the Mustangs scored nine in the second to lead 12-0. The lead was 13-2 going into the bottom of the third when the Falcon bats put up eight runs against Mustang starting pitcher Cain Lorimor.

Lorimor stayed on another inning, giving up just one, as Shenandoah led 14-11 after four. Shenandoah didn’t score in either of the next two innings and the Falcons beat up on relief pitchers Camden Lorimor and Jade Spangler, scoring five in the fifth to take the lead and four in the sixth. Shenandoah tallied two in the seventh for the final margin.

St. Albert finished with 12 hits, five for extra bases, including an Isaac Sherrill home run. Sherrill and Cy Patterson combined for six hits, four for extra bases, and eight RBIs.

Shenandoah’s defense also helped the Falcon offense, committing seven errors.