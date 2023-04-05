The Shenandoah boys tennis team opened its season with a weather-shortened 5-1 win at Clarinda Tuesday, April 4.

Rain kept the two teams from completing the dual, but they were able to finish all six singles matches.

The closest match of the day was Clarinda’s only win. Grant Barr earned an 8-5 victory over Dylan Gray at the No. 2 spot.

The other five matches were easily won by the Mustangs, including an 8-0 win by Andrew Lawrence at the top spot over Drake Riddle.

The Mustangs earned 8-1 victories at the No. 3 and No. 4 positions as Lucas Sun beat Dillon Hunter and Seth Zwickel downed Brady Cox.

The final two singles matches were 8-2 victories for Shenandoah. Teagan Brunk beat Paxton Tomkinson at No. 5 and Drew Morelock defeated Ian Smith at No. 6.

The Cardinals are off until a Tuesday home dual with Southwest Valley while the Mustangs take the court again Thursday at Abraham Lincoln.