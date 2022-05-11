Mustangs place 11th at Hawkeye 10 golf

Jade Spangler led the Shenandoah boys golf team with a 94 at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, held Monday, May 9, at the Red Oak Country Club.

The Mustangs finished with a team total of 449, giving them an 11th place finish. Red Oak was the closest team to the Mustangs with a 426. Kuemper won the team title with a 341.

A Kuemper athlete also won the individual title with a 78, even with runner-up Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central.

Spangler was six shots out of a top 12 finish, which is what it took to earn a medal.

Nick Opal wasn’t far off of Spangler with a 96. Derek Bartlett finished with a 114 and Terin Courtier a 145 for the Mustangs.