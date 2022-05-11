 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mustangs place 11th at Hawkeye 10 golf

Nick Opal, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Nick Opal chips onto the green Tuesday, April 12, at the Shenandoah Tournament. Opal was Shenandoah's leading scorer at the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday, April 14.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Jade Spangler led the Shenandoah boys golf team with a 94 at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, held Monday, May 9, at the Red Oak Country Club.

The Mustangs finished with a team total of 449, giving them an 11th place finish. Red Oak was the closest team to the Mustangs with a 426. Kuemper won the team title with a 341.

A Kuemper athlete also won the individual title with a 78, even with runner-up Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central.

Spangler was six shots out of a top 12 finish, which is what it took to earn a medal.

Nick Opal wasn’t far off of Spangler with a 96. Derek Bartlett finished with a 114 and Terin Courtier a 145 for the Mustangs.

