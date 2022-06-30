Mustangs rally for extra inning win

SHENANDOAH – Logan Twyman’s two-strike, two-out single in the bottom of the seventh tied the game and then Hunter Dukes’ double in the eighth won it as the Shenandoah Mustangs overcame a five-run deficit to beat Southwest Valley 7-6 Wednesday, June 29.

After Twyman stranded runners at second and third to keep the game even in the top of the eighth, Camden Lorimor opened the home eighth with a single. He quickly stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch and then jogged home when Dukes powered a double into the left-center field gap.

“I wanted to let the bat do the action and when the ball hit the bat I knew that’s what I wanted,” Dukes said. “It felt good and I’m just happy we won a game.”

“Camden did just enough to muscle it into center field,” Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts added, “and with him and his speed and intelligence, we got him on second and then on third. When he was on third and Hunter up, I knew it was over. Hunter hasn’t necessarily been in that spot, but there is no one we trust more than him standing in the batter’s box right there.”

Shenandoah trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the fifth and got one back. The Mustangs had a run in and runners at second and third with one out and the top of the order up in the sixth, but plated just one additional run, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Dukes and Logan Dickerson reached with one out in the seventh inning and then, when a pitch got away from the catcher a little bit, both moved up a base with two outs. That set the stage for Twyman to pick up his third hit of the game with a single to center to tie the score. Two walks after that loaded the bases, but they were stranded after a strikeout.

“The last three innings we had the at-bats we needed to have all game,” Roberts said. “For the first five innings, for the most part, we didn’t have quality at-bats. We were swinging too early at pitcher’s pitches and not our pitches. The last three innings we made their pitcher make pitches and their defense make plays. We were able to do things because we had consecutive quality at-bats.”

Twyman and Dukes had three hits each to lead the Mustang offense with Dukes driving in two and scoring one. Twyman added two RBIs. Lorimor also had two hits with a run scored and an RBI. Jade Spangler added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored.

Lorimor started the game on the mound and struck out eight Timberwolves over six innings, giving up four hits, six walks and six runs, two earned. Twyman came on in relief and worked around two walks for two hitless, scoreless innings. Roberts said the eighth grader has been impressive this year.

“(Twyman) had a nice bounce-back last time he threw and this was a really good outing,” Roberts said. “He’s had a lot of innings on the mound and is going to be a good one for us. These eighth grade innings and having a little success is just going to make him better. He has two varsity wins right now. Then, he had the two-strike base hit up the middle to tie the game. He stayed on the ball and hit it up the middle, just enough to get that run home. He’s a ball player. Some kids just have it and he may be one of those kids.”

The Mustangs improved to 5-18 on the season and finish the regular season Thursday with a home doubleheader against Lewis Central. They’ll then travel to Treynor for a Class 2A district tournament first round game Saturday.

“We just have to play seven innings,” Roberts said. “We have to grind out quality at-bats and play good defense for seven innings. If we do that and put pressure on the other team and make that pitcher sweat a bit, we can play with anybody in the district. Starting Saturday, that’s what we have to do.”