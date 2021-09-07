Mustangs rally past Nodaway Valley

Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns and the Mustang defense shut out Nodaway Valley in the second half to rally for a 28-26 win.

Six different Mustangs caught a pass from Mount with Beau Gardner, Brody Cullin, Morgan Cotten and Ben Labrum all making a touchdown grab. Blake Herold led the Shenandoah receivers with seven receptions for 140 yards.

Nodaway Valley scored the game’s first two touchdowns to lead 12-0. The teams went back and forth from there in the first half with Mount and Wolverine quarterback Nathan Russell matching each other in the passing game.

Russell threw for 365 yards and four scores for the game with Caelen Devault hauling in 13 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown.

The passing touchdown from Mount to Labrum came in the final minute of the first half to bring the Mustangs within 26-20.

Shenandoah took its first lead just past the halfway point of the third quarter on a Mount to Cotten 31-yard scoring connection. Cotten ran in the two-point conversion, which proved to be huge because neither team was able to score again.

The Mustangs were held to just 14 yards rushing with Cotten gaining a team-best 20 on 14 attempts.