SHENANDOAH – It was a happy Homecoming in Shenandoah as the Mustangs rolled to a 53-6 win over Missouri Valley Friday, Sept. 15.

Not only was it a Homecoming win for the Mustangs, but it was also a win in the Class 1A District 8 opener.

Senior quarterback Jade Spangler accounted for 355 of Shenandoah’s 565 yards of offense and Spangler also had his hand in five touchdowns.

“To do this on my last senior Homecoming is awesome,” Spangler said. “We came out there and blew them out like we wanted and dominated the line of scrimmage.”

The lead was just 20-6 at halftime with the Mustangs feeling like they should have been ahead by more, but they quickly put the game away in the third quarter.

Shenandoah got the ball first in the second half and needed just three plays to cover 59 yards with Jayden Dickerson breaking off a 52-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good and the lead was 26-6.

Missouri Valley drove into Shenandoah territory, but gave it up on downs at the Mustang 40. This time Shenandoah needed seven plays to march into the end zone with Spangler finding Brody Cullin on a 21-yard touchdown pass. This time, Seth Zwickel’s extra point was good for a 33-6 lead.

Shenandoah’s defense forced a three-and-out and then the offense put up a third touchdown in the third quarter with Spangler finding Cole Graham from 27 yards away for a 39-6 lead.

Ethan Laughlin and Joey O’Rourke added rushing touchdowns in the final quarter for the final margin.

“This is what we were going for all week,” Ratliff said. “It was a big game and the kids came in laser-focused. Homecoming can bring distractions, but we came out and executed at a very high level. We have been growing each week and the growth is tremendous. They fought and believed and it was fun to see.”

As great as the game was for Shenandoah, it couldn’t have started any worse when John Soetmelk took the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown to put Missouri Valley on the board just 13 seconds into the game.

Shenandoah responded, however, with an eight-play, 63-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 34-yard touchdown catch from Cullin.

“Nobody wants to start a game like that,” Ratliff said, “but for them to respond like they did was awesome. It’s part of sports and it’s about how you rebound. Our kids held their heads high, fought and regrouped and it was all business from there.”

Shenandoah punted on its next drive and led 7-6 after the first quarter. A good return on a Missouri Valley punt set the Mustangs up at Missouri Valley’s 30 on their next drive and Spangler threw his second touchdown pass of the game, finding Laughlin for a 20-yard score for a 14-6 lead.

Shenandoah fumbled in the Missouri Valley red zone on its next drive. Spangler had a 13-yard rushing touchdown on the next drive, but then the Mustangs weren’t able to score right before the half as Zwickel missed a 43-yard field goal at the halftime horn.

“The coaches told us at halftime that we should have had more,” Spangler said. “We beat ourselves in the first half, but we came out firing after halftime.”

Spangler finished with 226 passing yards and four touchdowns, completing 12 of 18 passes. Cullin was his favorite target with six catches for 89 yards and two scores. Laughlin and Cole Scamman caught two passes each.

Spangler ran for 129 yards on 12 attempts. Dickerson added 92 rushing yards on 11 carries. Laughlin and O’Rourke both finished with 46 yards on the ground.

“We left some points out there in the first half, but we weren’t satisfied,” Ratliff said. “The kids came out in the second half and got rolling. Our backs ran hard, our line executed their blocks at a high level and our receivers were making plays. It was a good team win.”

The Shenandoah defense, meanwhile, allowed just 173 yards of offense. The farthest Missouri Valley advanced the football all game was the Shenandoah 34-yard line and that was on the first offensive drive of the night.

“The defense did an excellent job shutting down their running game,” Ratliff said. “We knew we couldn’t let them get loose in the run game. Overall, our guys in the box stepped up and shut them down. They got a few pass plays here and there, but our defense was phenomenal flying to the ball and making great individual plays.”

Missouri Valley had just three yards per rush on the day. Gage Sample led the defensive attack for Shenandoah with 8.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. Laughlin and Xavier Martin added 5.5 tackles each. Jacob Rystrom recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Spangler picked up 4.5 tackles and one tackle for loss and Graham finished with four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Cullin and Levi Rystrom added three tackles each with two of Levi Rystrom’s tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage.

The Mustangs improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in Class 1A District 8. A trip to Underwood is next for Shenandoah and an Eagle team that is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the district with a win over AHSTW Friday to open district play.