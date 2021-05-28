Mustangs score late to beat Big Reds

A Missouri Valley error in the sixth inning allowed Hunter Dukes to score what would be the winning run in a 5-4 Shenandoah baseball win Wednesday, May 26.

Dukes singled with two outs, took second and then scored on an error to give Shenandoah the lead.

It was the second hit and second run scored of the game for Dukes, who also opened the game with a single and came around to score on Braden Knight’s single.

Knight doubled in each of his next two times to the plate. In the third, his double scored Cole Scamman, who was running for Cain Lorimor. A groundout moved Knight to third, and then he scored on a wild pitch. He doubled again in the fourth, but was thrown out trying to advance to third on a fly out in the fourth inning. The fly out by McCunn did plate Scamman.

Lorimor and Carter Ruzek both reached base twice while Brody Owen and Couper Gile both had a hit.

Lorimor earned the win on the mound, giving up seven hits and four earned runs over 6 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five, helping the Mustangs to their season-opening win.

Jade Spangler came on to finish the game and got a couple fly balls with two on base to preserve the win and earn the save.