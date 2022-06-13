Mustangs score late to beat Sidney

Seth Zwickel earned the complete game win and Shenandoah baseball rallied from an early deficit to beat Sidney 6-4 Saturday, June 11.

The Cowboys were playing their first game in nine days and scored three runs in the top of the second to lead 3-1. The Mustangs tied the game in the home third and then scored a single run in the fourth to lead 4-3. Sidney tied the game in the sixth, but the Mustangs were able to push two runs across in the home sixth to earn the win.

Zwickel struck out seven and only one of the four Cowboy runs was earned. He gave up three hits and four walks.

The Mustangs managed just three hits against three Sidney pitchers, but took advantage of nine walks. Hunter Dukes had a hit and scored twice for Shenandoah. Logan Dickerson had Shenandoah’s only RBI. He also scored a run.

Garett Phillips started on the mound for Sidney and gave up two unearned runs while striking out one in 2 1/3 innings. Gabe Johnson came on and pitched one inning, giving up two runs, one earned, while striking out two and walking three. Seth Ettleman finished the game on the mound for Sidney, striking out two and giving up three hits and two earned runs over 2 2/3 innings.

Kolt Payne had two of the three Sidney hits. He also scored a run and drove in a run.

Phillips had the other hit and drove in a run for the Cowboys, who fell to 2-5 on the season and next host East Mills Monday.

Shenandoah improved to 2-9 and makes the trip to Atlantic Monday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader.