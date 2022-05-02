 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mustangs show improvement in runner-up finish

  • 0
Jade Spangler, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Jade Spangler lines up a putt at the Shenandoah Tournament Tuesday, April 12.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah boys golf team broke the 200 barrier for a team score in beating Red Oak and losing to Atlantic Thursday, April 28, in a home triangular.

The Mustangs finished with a 197, ahead of Red Oak’s 206, but well behind Atlantic’s 156.

Lane Nelson of Atlantic earned medalist honors with a 37, two strokes better than teammates Roth Den Beste and Cruz Weaver. Den Beste was runner-up.

Sam Fields shot a 50 to lead the Tigers.

Jade Spangler led Shenandoah with a 45. Derek Bartlett shot a 48, Terin Courtier a 49 and Nick Opal a 55 for the Mustangs.

Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Atlantic Tuesday for the Atlantic Tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Day Two Recap Inside the NFL Draft Experience here in Vegas