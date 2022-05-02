Mustangs show improvement in runner-up finish

The Shenandoah boys golf team broke the 200 barrier for a team score in beating Red Oak and losing to Atlantic Thursday, April 28, in a home triangular.

The Mustangs finished with a 197, ahead of Red Oak’s 206, but well behind Atlantic’s 156.

Lane Nelson of Atlantic earned medalist honors with a 37, two strokes better than teammates Roth Den Beste and Cruz Weaver. Den Beste was runner-up.

Sam Fields shot a 50 to lead the Tigers.

Jade Spangler led Shenandoah with a 45. Derek Bartlett shot a 48, Terin Courtier a 49 and Nick Opal a 55 for the Mustangs.

Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Atlantic Tuesday for the Atlantic Tournament.