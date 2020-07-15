NEOLA – Sophomore Cooper Neal threw a four-hit complete game shutout in lifting the Clarinda Cardinals to a 4-0 win over Shenandoah, Tuesday, July 14 in a Class 2A district semifinal.
The win moved the Cardinals into the district final for the first time in three years.
“It validates our hard work and what we have been trying to do this year,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We have talked about pitching and defense being our strengths and they showed up.”
Shenandoah’s best chance to score came in the first inning. Braden Knight singled with one out, and then Owen McCunn hit a groundball to Michael Shull at shortstop. Shull didn’t field it cleanly and then threw wildly to first, giving the Mustangs runners at second and third with one out. Neal got Anthony Stogdill to hit a comebacker, in which Neal took a long glance to hold Knight at third before going to first for the out. Neal then struck out Devin Morelock to end the threat.
Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said that was a big miss early.
“You have to take advantage of those opportunities against teams that pitch and play defense as well as they do,” said Roberts. “You have to take advantage of that mistake and we didn’t. It might be an entirely different game if we do.”
Neal gave up just three more hits and the Mustangs only had one runner reach second base the remainder of the game.
“My fastball was there all night,” Neal said. “The curve ball was struggling at the beginning, but it came around.”
The start was Neal’s first on the mound all season, after being used quite a bit as a relief pitcher. Eberly said the decision to move Neal to a starter worked out well.
“When he threw 4 1/3 innings against St. Albert and only gave up one earned run, we realized maybe he had developed more and we’re wasting him as a closer,” Eberly said on Neal. “He found his groove in the third inning and worked ahead in the count. He started getting his off speed pitch over and when you can do that, it’s pretty tough on a team.”
Neal gave up just four hits and one walk while striking out six. He also finished the game in just 81 pitches, keeping him available for Saturday’s district final.
After a perfect first inning by Shenandoah starting pitcher Blake Doyle, the Cardinals scored their four runs over the next three frames.
Wyatt Schmitt singled in a run after a pair of one-out walks in the second inning.
Logan Green singled in a run with one out in the third, and then Schmitt hit a bases loaded sacrifice fly to left field for a 3-0 advantage.
Neal doubled in a run in the fourth for the final Cardinal tally.
“We were fortunate to get some runs in the first few innings,” said Eberly, “and once Cooper got that lead we felt pretty comfortable.”
Tadyn Brown led Clarinda with two hits and two runs scored. Schmitt drove in two runs.
Roberts felt his team played a solid game, but they couldn’t string anything together on offense.
“They got runners on early and got one through,” said Roberts. “We got runners on and couldn’t find a hole. We hit some balls pretty hard, but right to people. That’s baseball and that’s tough luck. I thought we pitched well, we played pretty good defense and I thought we squared the ball pretty good, but we couldn’t pile enough hits together.”
Doyle took the loss on the mound, giving up six hits, three walks and four runs, three earned, in five innings. Nick Mather came on and shut out the Cardinals on two hits for the last two innings. The duo combined to strike out seven.
Knight had two of the four Mustang hits. The other two were by Anthony Stogdill and Devin Morelock, who along with Mather and Austin Herold, who missed the season because of injury, were the four seniors who exit the program.
“They meant a lot to our team,” said Roberts. “The three started across the outfield which was by accident. They have all grown a lot as players and as men. It was exciting for me to see how much they have grown. They are three, four, five sport athletes and have meant a lot to the Shenandoah district and teams. I expect great things out of all four.”
Shenandoah’s season ended at 4-10.
