A night after the Clarinda A’s advanced in the MINK League Playoffs thanks to a complete game by their starting pitcher, they saw their season end thanks to a complete game by the opposing pitcher.

The St. Joseph Mustangs eliminated the A’s 6-0 Tuesday, July 25, in the league’s North Division Final.

St. Joseph’s Mason Holton threw a four-hit complete game shutout, striking out 11, as the Mustangs eliminated the A’s for the third consecutive season and advanced to the MINK League Championship Series to face Jefferson City.

The A’s had two of their four hits in the second inning. Junior Barajas and Nick Massarini both singled with one out, but a double play ended the threat and kept the game scoreless.

Joey Little walked to open the third — the only walk given up by Holton — but was caught stealing. Terrick Thompson singled to open the fourth inning, but couldn’t advance. Cole Warehime singled with one out in the seventh and Gavin Long was hit by a pitch with one out in the ninth for Clarinda’s other base runners. Neither advanced past first base.

A’s starting pitcher Luke Spencer kept the game scoreless until the fourth when the Mustangs piled on five runs and Spencer couldn’t finish the frame. A hit batsman started the inning, then a single, followed by a two-run double. With two outs, a bases loaded hit by pitch made it 3-0 and the A’s went to the bullpen bringing in Jay Kennedy, who gave up a two-run single.

Kennedy and JC Dermody combined to pitch the final 4 1/3 innings for the A’s and gave up just four hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out five. Spencer struck out three in 3 2/3 innings, but was charged with five hits, three walks and five earned runs.

The A’s finish the season with a 30-18 record, ending their season one win shy of the league’s championship series for the third straight season.