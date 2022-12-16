Mustangs split two Hawkeye 10 duals

CLARINDA — Clarinda junior Karson Downey beat the top-ranked wrestler in the state to highlight a 0-2 day for the Clarinda boys wrestling team in a Hawkeye 10 Conference double dual Thursday, Dec. 15.

Shenandoah was also in the field and split its two duals. The Mustangs beat Clarinda 51-24 and lost to Harlan 45-27, while Harlan also earned a 35-30 win over Clarinda.

The loudest cheers of the night easily came in Downey’s match at 195 pounds, as he avenged a loss from five days earlier to beat Harlan’s Zane Bendorf 7-3.

“I faced him in the final Saturday at Riverside and took a loss,” Downey said. “I knew I would wrestle him (Thursday), and I was really looking to capitalize on the mistakes I made last time and get him this time."

After a scoreless first period, Downey got aggressive and took Bendorf down twice in the second period to lead 4-2 after two. He added another takedown in the third period.

“I knew he would be expecting me to wrestle similar to how I did last time,” Downey said, “so I switched it up a bit in the second and third period.”

The Cardinals won five of the seven contested matches in the dual against the Cyclones, with Jase Wilmes also scoring a takedown in the last 30 seconds to beat Matt Schwery 3-1 at 220. Clarinda head coach Jared Bevins said his team looked good all night, despite having several athletes out because of illness.

“Everything except the scores went as well as we could have expected,” Bevins said, “especially with Karson’s big win. The guys that stepped on the mat gave it all they had. I wish we had more but that’s how it works.”

Jaxon Miers, Kaden Whipp and Dominick Polsley all won by second period fall in the dual against Harlan, with Ryan Skeripski also taking a forfeit.

Landen Carson and William Sump lost contested matches for the Cardinals, while Clarinda gave up four forfeits. Harlan lost a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct to make up the final score.

There were just five contested matches in the Clarinda/Shenandoah dual and three of them went to the Cardinals, with Polsley and Downey earning first period falls over Mark Hardy and Jacob Rystrom. Miers also pinned Ethan Richardson in the second period.

Bevins mentioned one more standout at the junior varsity level on what he felt was a good night in front of the home fans.

“Mason Nally wrestled very well in his junior varsity matches,” Bevins said, “and he continues to do things the way he is taught and do them as well as he can. Overall, we have guys going out and performing as expected and we really hadn’t done that yet this year, so it was nice to see.”

Whipp took a forfeit win for Clarinda in the dual against Shenandoah.

Ethan Laughlin of Shenandoah scored four points in the final period to beat Landen Carson 6-2 in the only contested match of the Shenandoah/Clarinda dual that went the distance. Jayden Dickerson also earned a win by fall in the first period over William Sump.

Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said the win over Clarinda was a good end to the night.

“It feels good to get a Hawkeye 10 win,” McGinnis said. “We just ask the kids to wrestle tough and be competitive. We wanted to go out on a positive because these were our last duals of 2022. We wrestled tough.”

Tyler Babe, Davin Holste, Cole Scamman, Jacob McGargill, Trey Thompson, Owen Laughlin and Steven Perkins all took forfeits for Shenandoah.

Shenandoah won just one of the seven contested matches against Harlan, but three of the losses came by a combined five points.

The dual started with Richardson losing a 1-0 decision to Schwery at 220 and then Perkins fell 2-0 to Austin Spray at 285. Two contested matches later, Scamman gave up third period near fall points in a 9-7 loss to Brody McKinley at 138.

“We knew the Harlan dual would come down to getting pins and not getting pinned,” McGinnis said. “We knew it would be tough and it hurts to lose the close ones like that. We’ll watch film and work on stuff to hopefully improve. We’ll see them again in a dual format in Mount Ayr and hopefully we can change some things there and get a win.”

Dickerson was Shenandoah’s only contested winner against the Cyclones as he broke open a tie match against Brett Van Baale at 182 with a takedown and three near fall points in the final 10 seconds to win 9-4.

“I was just focusing on how I could score on him,” Dickerson said. “I was trying to sit out, grab his head and roll through, but I ended up just grabbing his leg and head and got him in a cradle because it was the easiest thing.”

Dickerson said having a match like that early in the season wasn’t the most fun, but he added it felt great to come out on top. McGinnis said Dickerson has had a fantastic start to the season.

“Jayden has been one guy we can count on,” McGinnis said. “He’s tough and works hard in the (wrestling) room.”

Hardy, Babe and Rystrom all lost by fall in the first period, while Holste, Ethan Laughlin, McGargill and Owen Laughlin all took forfeit wins.

McGinnis also singled out Rystrom and Richardson for their work Thursday and all season so far.

“Ethan and Jacob (weigh) way less than their weight classes,” McGinnis said. “They are both 10 to 15 pounds under, but they are battling. It’s not easy, but they go out there with a good mindset and wrestle tough.”

The Clarinda and Shenandoah girls teams also matched up in three matches, with Clarinda winning all three.

Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon earned a 10-1 major decision over Emma Baldwin at 115 pounds.

Clarinda’s Jalon Olson was 2-0 with a pair of pins over Shenandoah’s Kailey Blocker and Kealey Blocker. Both matches were officially junior varsity matches, with Olson pinning Kailey Blocker in the second period and Kealey Blocker in the first period.

The Shenandoah boys, Shenandoah girls and Clarinda girls all compete in Shenandoah Saturday, while the Clarinda boys travel to Lee’s Summit, Missouri for a two-day tournament, beginning Friday.