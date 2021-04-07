Mustangs take 6th at Treynor

The field events and sprint relays led the Shenandoah Mustangs to a sixth-place finish at the Jerome Howe Relays in Treynor Tuesday, April 6.
The Mustangs scored 46 points, six behind fifth-place Riverside. Treynor won the meet with 180 points, well ahead of runner-up Underwood’s 108.
Riley Backus and Tyler Laughlin led the Mustangs with third-place marks in the field. Backus cleared an even 6 feet in the high jump and Laughlin threw the discus 123-6. He added a sixth-place throw in the shot put.
The Mustangs placed in every relay except for one with a pair of third-place finishes to lead the team. Backus, Hunter Dukes, Blake Herold and Carter Backus raced to a time of 45.95 seconds in the 4x100. The 800 medley team of Riley Backus, Herold, Carter Backus and Alex Razee finished in 1:42.04.
The Mustangs finished sixth in the shuttle hurdle and 4x400, seventh in the 4x200 and eighth in the 4x800.
Carter Backus took fourth in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 16.65. The Mustangs also got a sixth-place finish in the 400 from Razee and eighth-place finishes from Dukes in the 100 and in the long jump.
Shenandoah is back on the track Friday at Clarinda.
Full Shenandoah Results (Top 8 results noted).
Team scoring – 6. Shenandoah 46.
100 meter dash – 8. Hunter Dukes 12.36. Morgan Cotten 13.22.
200 meter dash – Morgan Cotten 25.81.
400 meter dash – 6. Alex Razee 55.61. Camden Lorimor 1:03.61.
800 meter run – Nolan Mount 2:28.16. Seth Zwickel 2:42.06.
1600 meter run – Bryce McDowell No Time. Rafe Rodewald No Time. (No times were given past the top nine finishers)
3200 meter run – Bryce McDowell 12:04.37.
110 meter hurdles – 4. Carter Backus 16.65. Evan Holmes 18.92.
400 meter hurdles – Brody Cullin 1:06.43. Evan Holmes DQ.
Discus – 3. Tyler Laughlin 123-6. Clayton Holben 81-9.
Shot put – 6. Tyler Laughlin 38-6. Kemper Long 33-11.
High jump – 3. Riley Backus 6-0.
Long jump – 8. Hunter Dukes 17-9.5. Brody Cullin 16-8.5.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Blake Herold, Carter Backus) 45.95.
4x200 meter relay – 7. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Ben Labrum, Ashtin Perrin) 1:43.59.
4x400 meter relay – 6. Shenandoah (Carter Backus, Alex Razee, Hunter Dukes, Blake Herold) 3:50.87.
4x800 meter relay – 8. Shenandoah (Rafe Rodewald, Nolan Mount, Andrew Johnson, Seth Zwickel) 10:28.65.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Blake Herold, Carter Backus, Alex Razee) 1:42.04.
1600 meter medley relay – Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Ashtin Perrin, Gage Herron, Andrew Johnson) 4:34.12.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 6. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Brody Cullin, Evan Flowers) 1:15.97.