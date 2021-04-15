Mustangs take third at home meet

“We wished (Matthew) could have had the opportunity for the bar to be moved up by one inch to 6-3,” Sears said about the high jump. “He believes he can make 6-3 and as far as he was over 6-2, I think he had it in him. There is something about 6-4 that is intimidating and 6-3 would have put him close to (qualifying for the Drake Relays).”

Cole Stenzel had a nice night in the throws for the Cowboys, placing third in the shot put at 41-7.5 and sixth in the discus.

Sidney’s Conner Moheng was fifth in the 400, continuing a strong season for him to this point.

“Conner has a nice season going and has been a nice surprise,” Sears said. “He can run anything from a 100 to an 800. He’ll be near the top of the conference in the 400 and 800 and will do some sprints.”

Sidney’s best relay was a fifth-place mark in the 4x400 with Benedict and Moheng joined by Carter Hunt and Taylor McFail in a time of 4:09.93.

Sears said it’s been a tough start for his team with Easter weekend followed by prom weekend. He said that should drop the distractions for a while and hopefully his team will be ready to perform well going forward.