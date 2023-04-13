The Shenandoah and St. Albert tennis teams split duals Tuesday, April 11, in Shenandoah.

The Shenandoah boys earned a 6-3 victory, while the Shenandoah girls fell 6-3 to the Saintes.

In the boys dual, Andrew Lawrence, Teagan Brunk and Drew Morelock all earned two wins on the day for Shenandoah.

Lawrence earned an 8-0 win over Cole Pekny at the top singles position. He also teamed up with Dylan Gray to beat Pekny and William Tallman 8-1 at number one doubles.

Brunk and Morelock were together at number three doubles, earning an 8-1 win over Nolan Smith and Jaxson Lehnen. Brunk also beat Tallman at 8-2 at number four singles, while Morelock was an 8-1 winner over Lehnen at six.

Seth Zwickel also won for the Mustangs, beating Nolan Smith 8-0 at number five singles.

“Seth and Drew proved how deep our team was (Tuesday),” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “It was evident our varsity can all compete with each other and it became obvious St. Albert did not have that luxury. Seth and Drew were able to try different shot selections and techniques to prepare for future situations.”

The Falcons earned two wins in singles play, with Gray dropping an 8-5 decision to Noah Narmi at number two singles and Lucas Sun falling 8-5 to McCoy Daley at three. Sun and Zwickel lost 8-4 to Narmi and Daley at number two doubles.

Gabi Jacobs earned two of the three wins on the day for the Shenandoah girls. Jacobs beat Ella Narmi 8-5 at number six singles and teamed up with Abby Martin for a 9-7 win over Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes at number three doubles.

Auri Trowbridge gave the Fillies their other win, beating Barnes 8-3 at number five.

St. Albert won at each of the top four singles positions. Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason lost 8-4 to Landry Miller at number one and Emma Olson dropped an 8-3 decision to Georgie Bohnet at two. Shenandoah’s Brooke Hays lost 8-3 to Lexi Narmi at three and Martin fell 8-2 to Valdivia at four.

Gleason and Olson were together at the top doubles position and lost 8-3 to Bohnet and Lexi Narmi. Hays and Trowbridge lost 8-2 to Miller and Ella Narmi at number two doubles.

Both Shenandoah teams are off until Tuesday duals against Red Oak. The boys host the Tigers, while the girls make the trip to Red Oak.