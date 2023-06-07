The Shenandoah baseball and softball teams were involved in a pair of marathon games at Fremont-Mills Tuesday, June 6. The Mustangs came out on top 4-2 in 10 innings, while the Fillies lost 4-3 in 10 frames.

Eli Cameron opened Shenandoah baseball’s 10th inning with a single. He moved to third on Levi Green’s pinch-hit single. After two strikeouts, Dalton Athen was intentionally walked, bringing Cole Graham to the plate. He singled in pinch runner Zane McManis. Gage Herron took a bases loaded walk to score Green.

Herron worked a perfect 10th on the mound to secure the win.

The Mustangs had taken the lead in the ninth inning when Graham walked, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball. But the Knights answered when Kyler Owen singled off of Herron to start the inning. Owen advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and then scored on a wild pitch.

There wasn’t much offense before that. Fremont-Mills scored a run in the first and had just five hits over the first eight innings. Shenandoah starting pitcher Logan Twyman struck out 11 Knights over seven innings.

Shenandoah had just four hits before the 10th frame. The only other Mustang run came in the sixth frame when Athen was hit by a pitch with one out. McManis ran for Athen and went to second on a wild pitch and third on a single by Graham. He scored on Herron’s sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Herron struck out six in three innings of relief.

Graham had two of the seven Mustang hits and stole two bases.

The Mustangs improved to 4-6 on the season.

The Fillies, meanwhile, were locked in a 3-3 game after three innings and it stayed that way until the bottom of the 10th when the Knights scored a run without a hit. Kinley Blackburn reached on an error, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Consecutive intentional walks followed to load the bases, and then a wild pitch scored Blackburn and gave the Knights the win.

Peyton Athen pitched all nine-plus innings for the Fillies, striking out 11. She gave up five hits, three walks and four runs, three earned.

All three of Shenandoah’s runs came in the third inning. Lexi Schebaum singled and advanced to third on an error. Jenna Burdorf then reached base with two outs before consecutive doubles by Lynnae Green and Athen gave the Fillies a 3-1 lead. The Knights scored two in the home third to tie the game.

Shenandoah finished with nine hits and left eight on base in the final six innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the seventh and runners at second and third in the 10th.

Green and Burdorf had two hits each for the Fillies, with Green driving in two runs and scoring another. Burdorf also scored a run.

The loss dropped the Fillies to 2-8 on the season.

Both Shenandoah teams return to Hawkeye 10 Conference play with Thursday home games against Creston.