Mustangs win, Fillies lose indoors at Red Oak

RED OAK – The Shenandoah Mustang and Fillie tennis teams changed up their doubles lineup and split with Red Oak Tuesday, April 20, in matches that were moved inside to the Carder Indoor Tennis Center at the Montgomery County Family YMCA.

The Mustangs earned a 7-2 victory, while the Fillies fell 8-1 to the Tigers.

The Mustangs improved to 3-1 on the dual season, sweeping doubles and winning four of the six singles matches.

“I’m really happy with how they are coming along,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “I told them at the beginning of the year that we are going to work a lot on fundamentals so we’re not going to get a lot of match play in early. Now we have those fundamentals and we’re using them in matches. I think we’re going to keep getting better.”

Andrew Lawrence got the Mustangs off to a good start with an easy 8-1 victory over Joshua LeRette at number 2 singles.

Reed Finnegan was also on the court to begin the day at number 1 and picked up his first win of the year, battling past Max DeVries 8-6.

“Reed got his first win of the year and had to battle for it,” Daoust said. “He didn’t play his best game, but refocused and figured out what he needed to do to win the match.”