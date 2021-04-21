Mustangs win, Fillies lose indoors at Red Oak

RED OAK – The Shenandoah Mustang and Fillie tennis teams changed up their doubles lineup and split with Red Oak Tuesday, April 20, in matches that were moved inside to the Carder Indoor Tennis Center at the Montgomery County Family YMCA.
The Mustangs earned a 7-2 victory, while the Fillies fell 8-1 to the Tigers.
The Mustangs improved to 3-1 on the dual season, sweeping doubles and winning four of the six singles matches.
“I’m really happy with how they are coming along,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “I told them at the beginning of the year that we are going to work a lot on fundamentals so we’re not going to get a lot of match play in early. Now we have those fundamentals and we’re using them in matches. I think we’re going to keep getting better.”
Andrew Lawrence got the Mustangs off to a good start with an easy 8-1 victory over Joshua LeRette at number 2 singles.
Reed Finnegan was also on the court to begin the day at number 1 and picked up his first win of the year, battling past Max DeVries 8-6.
“Reed got his first win of the year and had to battle for it,” Daoust said. “He didn’t play his best game, but refocused and figured out what he needed to do to win the match.”
Josh Schuster moved up to number 3 singles and rolled past Tyler Strunk 8-0. Eli Schuster had about as easy of a match at number 4, downing Tyler Beeson 8-1.
The two Shenandoah losses came in the lowest two singles positions. Dylan Gray moved up to number 5 with Quentin Slater unavailable and lost a tight battle 8-6 to Corbin Wolfe.
Landen Newquist stepped into the varsity lineup for the first time at number 6 and fell 8-6 to Jonah Wemhoff.
“Landen stepped into the varsity lineup and did a good job,” Daoust said. “He nearly pulled out his singles match and certainly rebounded well and did a good job in doubles.”
Newquist and Gray teamed up at number 3 doubles and rolled past Strunk and Wemhoff 8-0 with Gray’s serving causing problems for the Tigers all night.
The top two doubles teams were new ones for the Mustangs and both won their initial matches together. Finnegan and Josh Schuster made up the top team and beat DeVries and LeRette 8-3. Lawrence and Eli Schuster played together at number 2 and earned an 8-3 win over Beeson and Wolfe.
Red Oak fell to 1-5 on the dual season.
The Red Oak girls, meanwhile, stayed unbeaten in six dual matches with an 8-1 win over Shenandoah, dropping the Fillies to 0-5.
“We knew they would be tough,” Daoust said, “but it was good that we got the matches in and gained some experience indoors so we could see what it’s like in here.”
Jessica Sun earned the only win for Shenandoah, taking down Rhenn Rolenc 8-5 at number 1 singles.
“That was a big win for Jessica,” Daoust said. “We knew she was playing someone who is right with the top kids in the area. That’s a good win for positioning and also good for confidence.”
Red Oak had little trouble in the remaining singles matches.
Erin Baldwin stepped up to number 2 for the Fillies and lost 8-2 to Tessa Rolenc, while Libby Ehlers lost 8-1 to Jessica Lukehart at number 3.
Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason fell 8-3 to Brooklyn Johnson at number 4. Emma Olson dropped an 8-2 decision to Anna Grizzard at number 5 and Vesta Bopp lost 8-4 to Merced Ramirez at number 6.
Sun and Gleason teamed up to play number 1 doubles and gave Rhenn Rolenc and Ramirez a great battle before falling 9-7.
Daoust said having Gleason play in a match like that should help her a lot.
“Paige is continuing to improve,” Daoust said. “She played number 1 doubles and that should give her more confidence in singles as well that she can hit with anyone. That was a tough task for a girl who is new to tennis.”
The other two Red Oak teams won easily, with Lukehart and Tessa Rolenc winning 8-1 over Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough at number 2 doubles. Baldwin and Olson fell 8-1 to Grizzard and Johnson at number 3 doubles.
Daoust said his athletes showed some good things on the doubles floor.
“We just need to be more consistent all the way around,” Daoust said, “and that was a consistent team we played (Tuesday). I’m sure we’ll see this team again and hopefully out in the elements.”
It’s a busy next few weeks for both the Fillies and Mustangs and Daoust said his teams just need more time outside to be able to play.
“We have more things to put into our game yet,” Daoust said. “We’re not done learning and at the same time we need to play more matches. I’m excited going forward for the kids having an opportunity to play more tennis. Hopefully they can end up where they want to end up at the end of the season.”