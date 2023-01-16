Mustangs win six duals, finish 2nd at Mount Ayr Duals

The Shenandoah boys wrestling team earned a runner-up finish, winning six of their eight duals at the two-day Ron Scott Dual Tournament Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at Mount Ayr.

The Mustangs went 3-1 both days. They beat Central Decatur 63-12, East Union 59-12 and Martensdale-St. Marys 45-27 Friday, while losing to Harlan 45-30. Saturday, the Mustangs earned a 48-21 win over Durant, a 57-12 win over Mount Ayr and a 38-27 victory over Southwest Valley. Shenandoah’s loss came to Cameron, Missouri by a 54-27 score.

The Central Decatur dual saw the Mustangs win four of the five contested matches. Cole Scamman and Jacob Rystrom earned first period falls at 138 and 182, while Davin Holste was a winner by fall in the second period at 120. Jacob McGargill was also a match winner for the Mustangs, beating Mason Allen 6-0 at 145.

Ethan Laughlin, Owen Laughlin, Mark Hardy, Jayden Dickerson, Owen Nokes, Ethan Richardson and Steven Perkins all took forfeits for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs had a 5-1 record in contested matches in the win over East Union.

Dickerson and Richardson won by fall in the first period at 182 and 220, while McGargill and Owen Laughlin earned third period falls at 152 and 160. Scamman won by technical fall over Erik Allen 21-5 at 145.

Forfeit winners for the Mustangs were Hardy, Rystrom, Perkins, Tyler Babe and Holste.

In Shenandoah’s closest win Friday, the Mustangs beat Martensdale-St. Marys in five of the nine contested matches.

Perkins, Dickerson and Owen Laughlin all won by fall in the first period, while Scamman earned a third period fall and Babe beat Reese Nichols by a 9-5 decision.

Three straight forfeits at the upper weights proved to be the difference, with Rystrom, Richardson and Nokes taking the six team points each. McGargill was the only Shenandoah athlete that lost and went the distance, dropping a 5-1 decision to Conor Cassady at 145.

Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Harlan beat the Mustangs 45-30 Friday.

The Mustangs won just two of the eight contested matches, with Dickerson winning by fall in the first period and McGargill by fall in the second.

Ethan Laughlin, Trey Thompson and Perkins took forfeit wins for Shenandoah. Richardson went the distance in a loss, dropping a 9-4 decision to Matt Schwery at 220.

The Mustangs had a very similar day Saturday. The easiest win for the Mustangs came against the host Raiders as Shenandoah won four of the six contested matches.

Holste and Rystrom pinned their opponents in the first period and Scamman earned a second period fall. Hardy was a 9-4 winner over Bracken Collier at 160.

McGargill, Owen Laughlin, Dickerson, Lucas Sun, Richardson and Perkins all took forfeits.

In the dual against Durant, the Mustangs were 5-2 in contested matches.

Perkins and Scamman won by fall in the first period, while McGargill earned the same result in the second. Holste was a 7-4 winner over Joshua Peel at 120 and Ethan Laughlin took a 4-4 match into the ultimate tiebreak against Trey Ramer, earning a win at 126.

Babe, Thompson, Dickerson and Rystrom all took a forfeit. Richardson went the distance in defeat, dropping a 9-7 decision to Nicholas Poston at 195.

The closest win of Saturday for the Mustangs was a 38-27 victory over Southwest Valley.

There were 10 contested matches in this dual and six of them were won by the Mustangs.

Richardson won by fall in the first period, Holste and Ethan Laughlin were second period fall winners and Dickerson secured a fall in the third. Also for the Mustangs, Owen Laughlin earned a second period technical fall, 21-6 over Ely Rodriguez at 152 and McGargill battled Ian Forsythe to a 7-5 win at 145.

Scamman took a forfeit for the Mustangs. Hardy opened the dual with a 4-2 loss to Gavin Wetzel at 160.

Cameron was the only team to get the better of Shenandoah Saturday in a 54-27 dual, with the Mustangs winning five of the 11 contested matches.

Dickerson, Rystrom and Richardson opened the dual with wins by fall in the second period. Shenandoah would only win two matches the rest of the way, however, with McGargill winning by fall in the third period at 145 and Owen Laughlin by a 4-3 decision over Gage Jones at 152.

Cameron took three forfeits and won the other six matches by fall.

The Mustangs are home Thursday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference double dual with Denison and Creston.