Nelson wins bracket title in final regular season event

Shenandoah’s Chloe Nelson won her girls wrestling bracket Friday, Jan. 20, at the Glenwood Rams Invitational.

Nelson was one of two Shenandoah Fillies in the field while Clarinda also had two athletes in the field, which featured just three teams.

Nelson won all three of her matches in the 120-130 pound weight division. Nelson opened with a win by fall in the second period against Glenwood’s Maya Rivas. Nelson’s other two matches went the distance. She beat Lauralyse Flint-Spencer of Glenwood 8-0 in round two and then beat another Glenwood athlete, Emily Lundvall, by a 7-5 decision.

Emma Baldwin was also in the field for Shenandoah and lost twice in the 110-115 bracket. Her first loss came to Clarinda’s Kambry Gordon by a 9-0 major decision.

Baldwin and Gordon both lost to Glenwood’s Audrina Johansen. Johansen pinned both Baldwin and Gordon in the first period.

Jalon Olson was also in the field for Clarinda and lost both of her matches, both against Glenwood athletes, in the 140-145 bracket. Both matches were second period falls against McKenna Wilkes and Tala Abukhait.

Next up for the Cardinals and Fillies is the first ever super regional state qualifying meet Friday. Both teams will compete at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.