Chloe Nelson opened the girls wrestling season for Shenandoah with a 1-2 day at the Audubon Tournament Saturday, Dec. 3.

Nelson was the only Fillies athlete in the field and finished third in the 130B bracket.

She opened her day with a first period win by fall over Sierra Wieland of Council Bluffs. She then dropped a 15-8 decision to Delanie Westcott of South Central Calhoun before losing by fall in her final match.