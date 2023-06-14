The Clarinda basketball programs will have different leadership on top next season.

After three years leading the girls program, Conner Hanafan is the new head boys coach. He takes over for Rod Eberly, who resigned after seven seasons leading the team. Taking over the girls program from Hanafan is Jake Lord, the district’s Activities Director and Dean of Students, who is finishing up his first year in that position.

Lord was the head boys basketball coach at Stanton for two seasons before moving to Clarinda. He said he figured his coaching career was over when he made the move into administration.

“This position opened up and at the end of the day we felt like this was a move that gives our girls the best opportunity for success,” Lord said. “I talked it over with my wife, Stephanie, and we decided to move forward. I’m thrilled to be back doing what I love and am passionate about.”

Lord takes over a girls basketball team that increased its number of wins in each of Hanafan’s three seasons. After winning just two games the year before Hanafan arrived, the Cardinals won three in his first year, then six and then eight in his final season. Hanafan said the growth he saw in three years made this a tough move for him.

“We have made strides over the last three years here in girls basketball,” Hanafan said. “It took a lot of time and effort to get us where we are now and we created a program that is respected and competes every night in our conference. Leaving the girls was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. Knowing how far we have come and what that group of girls will do in the future was hard to leave and the hardest part was leaving the girls themselves. They are a great group that works hard and has created a culture of success. We are definitely starting to see that success happen all around our girls sports and that is why I felt comfortable making the change.”

Hanafan said while it was a tough decision to make, coaching boys basketball was something he has wanted to do.

“When the position came open here in Clarinda, I knew I had to take the step that way,” Hanafan said. “My wife and I love being here and as interested as I was in coaching boys basketball I knew I needed to make that step. The other thing is that the boys program is in a good state. We have a lot of good athletic boys that are here now and starting to make their way up. It will be a fun experience. Hopefully we can continue to build the program and take the next step here.”

Hanafan takes over a program that has reached double digit wins in three consecutive years, including a 12-11 season last year. He said while a big group of seniors exited the program, they have some good experience coming back.

“Where we need to develop is our guard depth and we are doing that this summer with some younger guys,” Hanafan said. “I believe we have a great core of guys that love basketball and want to learn and develop. Going into next season, we need to be able to score the ball better and that gets solved now in the off-season.”

Creighton Tuzzio is the only returner that was part of last season’s starting lineup. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season. Justus Fine, Andrew Jones and Dalton Wright also return after playing significant minutes last season, along with Cole Baumgart who was sidelined for nearly all of last season because of an injury.

Hanafan is also an assistant football coach and teaches physical education at the high school, meaning he has worked with many of these guys before.

“They know what my expectations and standards are when it comes to effort and attitude,” Hanafan said. “The biggest thing that I want to see and have already started to is the work put in here in the off season, which is exciting.”

While the boys have reached double digit wins and are searching to take that next step, the girls are searching to get to that double digit win total. Lord said the big improvement with the girls has been the culture change over the last few years. Lord saw that from watching Hanafan’s team play last year, and said three things stood out.

“First, their effort was unmatched,” Lord said. “No matter who they were playing or what the score was, I saw girls giving everything they had for 32 minutes. Second, they love each other. This is a group that meshes really well and simply enjoys being around one another. Third, there is a great mix of talent at all levels. We’ll return some really solid pieces, both underclassmen and upperclassmen that have Hawkeye 10 varsity experience.”

Leading scorer Addison Wagoner will be back for her sophomore season after averaging 10.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season. Jerzee Knight, Kylie Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Sage Howard and Carsen Wellhausen are also back from last season’s playing rotation. Nordyke and Knight were the team’s top two rebounders last season.

Lord said his goal is simply to build on what has been established the last few years.

“It’s all about the girls in the program,” Lord said, “and my role as a coach is to instill confidence and help them realize what it will take to reach their goals. We want to see a team that will do anything for one another and at the end of the day can look their teammates in the eye, with integrity, knowing they gave their absolute best. We want a team full of young ladies that the little girls in our school and community can look up and can’t wait until the day they get to wear that Cardinal jersey.”

Lord stays on as the AD as well and said it’s been an incredible first year in Clarinda, as Cardinal athletics earned seven state qualifying banners.

“Our kids, coaches, sponsors and community members have been nothing short of amazing,” Lord said. “Our participation numbers in all of our extra-curricular activities are up. State testing scores improved substantially and Cardinal Culture is strong. That being said, we have students and staff who are hungry for more and that is thrilling to be a part of. I’m really thankful for this situation and am looking forward to all that year two brings along.”

Both the boys and girls teams are in the middle of summer workouts right now as they look ahead to the 2023/24 season, which starts with the first games in late November.