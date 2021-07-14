New leadership for Fillies cross country

For the first time in more than 20 years, Shenandoah has a new girls cross country coach.
Grant Staats was officially approved to take over the position during the May 10 meeting of the Shenandoah school board.
Staats is a Mount Ayr graduate and went on to compete in track and field at the collegiate level at Morningside in Sioux City. He spent his first two years after graduation as a teacher and coach in the West Harrison district, where he was the head boys track and field coach.
Besides being the head girls cross country coach, Staats will also be an assistant track and field coach and teach high school math at Shenandoah starting this fall. He said a good friend already in the district persuaded him to apply at Shenandoah.
“One of my best friends is Logan Roberts, who works in the middle school and coaches different sports,” Staats said. “He told me to apply last year, but I had just finished my first year and wanted to give that school another shot and I loved being there. This year he convinced me to apply, so I did knowing that Shenandoah is bigger than the last school I worked at and has a lot more structure in the academic section. I look forward to collaborating with other teachers and coaches. I want to be very successful and the best way to do that is to keep learning and keep gaining knowledge of how to be the best. I’m here to learn and to work as hard as I can.”
Staats doesn’t have any experience coaching cross country, but feels his two years with the West Harrison track and field program and his overall experience running give him what he needs to be successful.
“I have spent a lot of time researching and doing things with athletes running in general,” Staats said. “I was in charge of the track program (at West Harrison) so I worked with the long distance events there. I’m looking forward to new opportunities. I think I can bring a lot of knowledge to the table.”
Staats takes over a team that finished ninth at the state qualifying meet last year and sixth at the Hawkeye 10 meet and loses just one athlete from a small team last season. Staats said he has met with the girls once as a team and worked with them a little so far this summer. He hopes they are all putting in their own workouts this summer and they’ll start getting after it when practice begins Monday, Aug. 9.
“I know we have no returning state qualifiers, but some of the girls have had some individual success in track,” Staats said. “I know I’m not walking into a state championship program and that takes a little pressure off, but I know I’m stepping into a prestigious program that has had past success. That puts the pressure back on to be more successful and I think that’s a good thing.”
Staats wants the community and Shenandoah cross country fans to know his team will work hard and will look to improve over the course of the year to earn some individual and team success this season.