New leadership for Fillies cross country

Staats is a Mount Ayr graduate and went on to compete in track and field at the collegiate level at Morningside in Sioux City. He spent his first two years after graduation as a teacher and coach in the West Harrison district, where he was the head boys track and field coach.

“One of my best friends is Logan Roberts, who works in the middle school and coaches different sports,” Staats said. “He told me to apply last year, but I had just finished my first year and wanted to give that school another shot and I loved being there. This year he convinced me to apply, so I did knowing that Shenandoah is bigger than the last school I worked at and has a lot more structure in the academic section. I look forward to collaborating with other teachers and coaches. I want to be very successful and the best way to do that is to keep learning and keep gaining knowledge of how to be the best. I’m here to learn and to work as hard as I can.”