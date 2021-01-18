Newquist, Laughlin lead Mustang wrestling at Mount Ayr

The Shenandoah wrestling team lost all five of its duals Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Ron Scott Memorial Duals in Mount Ayr.

The first day of the tournament, scheduled for Friday, was canceled because of a winter storm that blew through much of the western half of the state, but Saturday’s schedule was completed.

The Mustangs lost 27-12 to Central Decatur, 72-6 to Harlan, 36-21 to Martensdale-St. Marys, 59-12 to Mount Ayr and 60-15 to Riverside.

The Mustangs didn’t have the numbers to make any of the individual duals competitive, but won at least one contested match in four of the five duals, including three contested wins against Riverside.

Owen Laughlin and Landen Newquist both earned wins by fall for the Mustangs over the Bulldogs and Logan Dickerson earned a 13-9 victory in the sudden victory period to give the Mustangs their 15 points.

Laughlin and Newquist each won an additional match. Laughlin beat Riley Nichols of Martensdale-St. Marys 6-2 and Newquist scored Shenandoah’s only points in the win over Harlan by pinning Ben Alberti. Jacob Rystrom won the other competitive match for the Mustangs, beating Central Decatur’s Jesse Niebauer by fall.