 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Newquist, Laughlin lead Mustang wrestling at Mount Ayr
0 comments

Newquist, Laughlin lead Mustang wrestling at Mount Ayr

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Landen Newquist, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Landen Newquist locks up an Atlantic wrestler during Shenandoah's home tournament Saturday, Dec. 19. Newquist won three of his five matches to finish third place in the 138-pound weight bracket.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Shenandoah wrestling team lost all five of its duals Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Ron Scott Memorial Duals in Mount Ayr.

The first day of the tournament, scheduled for Friday, was canceled because of a winter storm that blew through much of the western half of the state, but Saturday’s schedule was completed.

The Mustangs lost 27-12 to Central Decatur, 72-6 to Harlan, 36-21 to Martensdale-St. Marys, 59-12 to Mount Ayr and 60-15 to Riverside.

The Mustangs didn’t have the numbers to make any of the individual duals competitive, but won at least one contested match in four of the five duals, including three contested wins against Riverside.

Owen Laughlin and Landen Newquist both earned wins by fall for the Mustangs over the Bulldogs and Logan Dickerson earned a 13-9 victory in the sudden victory period to give the Mustangs their 15 points.

Laughlin and Newquist each won an additional match. Laughlin beat Riley Nichols of Martensdale-St. Marys 6-2 and Newquist scored Shenandoah’s only points in the win over Harlan by pinning Ben Alberti. Jacob Rystrom won the other competitive match for the Mustangs, beating Central Decatur’s Jesse Niebauer by fall.

Newquist, Rystrom, Dickerson and Dylan Bartles all took a forfeit during the day. Aidan Rathman took two.

The Mustangs travel to Creston for Hawkeye 10 Conference duals with the Panthers and Denison Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowboys battle past Vikings
Sports

Cowboys battle past Vikings

SIDNEY – Conner Behrends’ putback with 20 seconds left in overtime stood up as the Sidney Cowboys earned a 62-59 win over Stanton Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Red Oak runs away from Mustangs
Sports

Red Oak runs away from Mustangs

  • Updated

The Shenandoah Mustangs shot just 23% from the field and Red Oak pulled away in the second half for a 71-36 victory Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics