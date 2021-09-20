North Nodaway bumps Trojanette volleyball

The Essex Trojanettes were able to take a set from North Nodaway Thursday, Sept. 16, on the road in Hopkins, Missouri, but that was it in a 3-1 win for the Mustangs.

Game scores were 25-12, 25-21, 13-25 and 25-17.

Olivia Baker was strong at the net for the Trojanettes with 12 kills and six blocks. Tori Burns and Riley Jensen added four kills each while Cindy Swain finished with three and Desi Glasgo had two for Essex.

Brooke Burns set up the Trojanette offense with 14 assists.

Glasgo and Swain both served five aces while Glasgo added four digs.

Brianne Johnson finished with two digs and Tori Burns served two aces for the Trojanettes who fell to 0-9 on the season.

North Nodaway improved to 1-6.