North Nodaway sweeps Essex hoops

The Essex basketball teams made their first of two trips into Missouri this week and were swept by North Nodaway Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Trojanettes lost 49-32, while the Trojans dropped a 56-37 decision to the Mustangs.

Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson combined to score 26 of the Trojanettes’ 32 points.

Essex trailed 17-11 after the first quarter, 24-15 at halftime and 34-22 entering the final period.

Burns finished with 16 points, while Johnson scored 10 to go with six rebounds.

Cindy Swain contributed four points and six rebounds for the Trojanettes and Addy Resh added two points and six rebounds.

Tony Racine and Mason Vanatta led the Essex boys with 11 points each in the loss.

Kaden Peeler and Kaden Buick added five points each, while Jacob Robinette scored four and Caden Robinette one.

The Trojans fell to 4-12 on the season, while the Trojanettes are now 3-12. Both teams travel to Burlington Junction, Missouri Thursday to play Nodaway Valley.