Opal leads Mustangs at Lewis Central Tournament

Nick Opal, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Nick Opal chips onto the green Tuesday, April 12, at the Shenandoah Tournament. Opal was Shenandoah's leading scorer at the Lewis Central Tournament Thursday, April 14.

The Shenandoah boys golf team made the trip to Fox Run in Council Bluffs and finished eighth with a team score of 424 Thursday, April 14, at the 11-team Lewis Central Tournament.

Lewis Central beat Atlantic by two, 338-340 to win the tournament title. Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central shot a 76 to win the individual title by three strokes.

Nick Opal led the Mustangs with a 91, just one stroke away from placing in the top 10. Jade Spangler and Derek Bartlett both shot a 98 for the Mustangs while Terin Courtier added a 137 to complete the lineup.

Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Treynor Tuesday.

