Opal leads Mustangs at Lewis Central Tournament

The Shenandoah boys golf team made the trip to Fox Run in Council Bluffs and finished eighth with a team score of 424 Thursday, April 14, at the 11-team Lewis Central Tournament.

Lewis Central beat Atlantic by two, 338-340 to win the tournament title. Jordan Greenwood of Lewis Central shot a 76 to win the individual title by three strokes.

Nick Opal led the Mustangs with a 91, just one stroke away from placing in the top 10. Jade Spangler and Derek Bartlett both shot a 98 for the Mustangs while Terin Courtier added a 137 to complete the lineup.

Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Treynor Tuesday.