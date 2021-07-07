 Skip to main content
Over 80 improve tennis skills at Shenandoah Parks and Rec camp
The Shenandoah Parks and Rec Tennis Camps concluded the week of June 28 with the Linda Daoust Junior Tournament and a carnival style game day for the younger kids.

Brian Daoust said that over 80 kids attended five different sessions over the last four weeks at Shenandoah’s Sportsman’s Park.

The Linda Daoust Tournament had three different divisions in the 7th-11th grade session and in the 5th-6th grade session. Scroll through the pictures shown on this page to see the competitors in the tournament.

There was an Intro Campers, 1st-2nd grade and 3rd-4th grade groups that finished with the carnival style game.

