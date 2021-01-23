 Skip to main content
Owen leads Mustangs in loss to Riverside
Brody Owen, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Brody Owen shoots from deep during the Mustangs' loss to Creston Tuesday, Jan. 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The first and third quarters and too many turnovers did in the Shenandoah boys basketball team in a 68-45 loss at Riverside Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Mustangs had 23 turnovers for the game compared to 10 for the Bulldogs as Shenandoah dropped to 2-12 on the season.

The Bulldogs led 21-9 after the first quarter. Shenandoah cut into the Riverside a lead in the second quarter and trailed 38-29 at halftime. A 16-6 third quarter edge for the Bulldogs put the game away.

Grady Jeppesen led three Bulldogs in double figures with 16 points as the Bulldogs shot 53% from the field and improved to 6-7 on the season.

Brody Owen led three Mustangs in double figures with 14 points, including making the only two Shenandoah 3-pointers of the game. He added four assists, four rebounds and three blocked shots.

Blake Herold added 12 points and nine rebounds and Zach Foster contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs.

Evan Holmes finished with four points for Shenandoah while Braden Knight ended with three to go with five rebounds and four assists. Zayne Zwickel scored two points and had three steals.

