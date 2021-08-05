Page County Newspapers 2020-2021 All-Sports All-Area Team

Neihart played volleyball and basketball for the Cardinals at a high level while graduating from South Page High School. She was a first team selection for the fall and winter all-area teams. She led the volleyball team with 152 kills and was second with 290 digs. Neihart also led the basketball team in nearly every statistical category, finishing with 224 points, 140 rebounds, 31 steals and 30 assists. Neihart was one of the six repeat selections from the 2019/20 all-area. She made the move up from last year’s second team.

Our final Clarinda athlete on the team was the only athlete to make all four seasonal all-area teams. He was a first team pick for his play on Clarinda’s football, basketball, track and field and baseball teams. A case can be made for all four sports as to which one was his best. He caught 21 passes on the football field. He finished the season with nine total touchdowns, earning at least one on offense, defense and special teams. He was also third on the team in tackles. He was second on the basketball team with 219 points while adding 118 rebounds, 72 assists, 36 steals and 11 blocked shots. He qualified for the state track and field meet in three events and won a state medal in the long jump. He was also the baseball’s team top pitcher and one of their top hitters in leading them to a berth in the state tournament. Shull was one of two members of this year’s team who earned first team status for the second straight year.