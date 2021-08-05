Page County Newspapers 2020-2021 All-Sports All-Area Team

The 2020-21 sports season brought plenty of highlights for the Page County Newspapers coverage area teams and before the fall season begins, let’s look back at the past year in sports.
For the fourth time, Page County Newspapers is releasing a year-long all-area team. Shenandoah, Sidney and Essex athletes have been eligible for each of the four teams while this is the second year Clarinda athletes have been eligible.
The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, who are evenly split between a first and second team, just like the seasonal all-area teams.
Clarinda athletes dominate this year’s first team as the boys and girls athletics in Clarinda had a great year.
On the boys side, the baseball team is coming off a state tournament appearance, which came just after the track and field team sent nine events to the state meet, finished third in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and had an individual state champion. The Cardinal golf team advanced to the district tournament while tennis also had a state tournament qualifier.
The Clarinda boys also did well during the winter season with the wrestling team sending three athletes to the state tournament with one winning a state medal. Several others also made the district tournament. The bowling team had a dream state qualifying tournament to qualify for its first state tournament. The basketball team didn’t have as good a record as they had hoped, but had a ridiculous stretch of incredibly close losses in the early and middle stages of the season showing just how close they could have been to finishing near the top of the conference standings.
The Clarinda football team finished with a winning record and won a playoff game and the Cardinal cross country team sent two athletes to the state meet.
On the girls side, the Cardinal cross country team also had two state qualifiers including a state medalist while volleyball showed a lot of improvement and staged an incredible comeback to win a regional tournament match.
Growth and improvement was the theme of the year for Clarinda girls athletics. Clarinda basketball never could pull off the big win, but showed they are no longer an easy win for many conference teams. And who can forget the story about senior bowler Madi Pulliam, who went from being diagnosed with cancer in April 2019, to beating the disease, which required a major surgery on her leg, to qualifying for the state bowling tournament for this year’s state bowling tournament.
The Clarinda girls track and field team was solid all year and caught fire late, qualifying nine events for the state meet. A couple of the top athletes on the track team were also the top two athletes on the tennis team, who had an unbeaten regular season in doubles. Clarinda golf got in on the act of a late-season surge and had an individual Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament medal.
Clarinda softball continued that progression of growth and improvement with a summer season that saw them compete with many of the conference teams.
Shenandoah girls athletics showed off a new freshman class in several sports that will be worth keeping an eye on going forward. Those freshmen stepped in with the upperclassmen in every sport and while there were some bumps on the road, they showed great progress.
Shenandoah cross country ran for head coach Liz Skillern one final time before her retirement and while not enjoying the postseason success they are used to, performed well at times. Volleyball, like many of the team sports, showed glimpses of their potential while settling for just four wins.
Basketball had some success on the court winning 11 games, including three in Hawkeye 10 Conference play and one in the regional tournament. The bowling team was competitive with a couple seniors leading a group of youngsters.
The golf team had about as much success as anyone, winning their first round regional tournament on their home course with a top four that was as good as about anyone around. Tennis didn’t have the team success the program has enjoyed so much of in recent years, but had a state fourth-place individual finish. The track and field team took home an individual state medal at the end of a season that included multiple meet titles.
Shenandoah softball moved a lot of returners around while making room for that freshman class and showed progress and growth throughout the season.
Shenandoah baseball showed off their freshman class on the baseball diamond at the end of the year. The Mustangs played well late in showing they could be a force in the conference going forward.
Shenandoah tennis enjoyed more success than they had in several years, taking a district championship and getting half of their varsity team into the state individual tournament. Golf had an individual district qualifier and an incredible final tournament that nearly propelled them into the second round of the postseason. Track and field had highlights as well, showing off some strong relays and individual events with a lot returning.
Basketball won just two games with a mix of experience and youth while wrestling showed promise moving forward with a very small group, including a district tournament qualifier.
Shenandoah football had a good start to the season and was as competitive in the district as they have been in the few years. The cross country program ran together nicely as a pack and will look to move that pack closer to the front this fall.
Sidney football made the move to 11-man this fall and found out how big a jump it is. They didn’t win a game, but showed well early laying the foundation for the younger kids coming back. Sidney cross country had a pair of medal contenders at most meets as small boys and girls teams showed improvement all season. Sidney volleyball lost a lot from the 2019 state title team, but the next wave of young talent moved in and showed they’ll be ready to compete close to the top again.
The Sidney girls and boys basketball teams enjoyed some success during the season. The boys won the Corner Conference Tournament title and were competitive with many of their peer schools all year. The girls started out strong in an 11-win season. Sidney and Fremont-Mills were together in wrestling again this season. The Southwest Iowa Warriors won 11 duals and had a district tournament qualifier with a bunch of youngsters stepping in to lead a team that battled in Class 2A in the postseason.
The Sidney girls golf team had its first state tournament qualifier ever and the Sidney boys had a qualifier as well. Sidney track and field kept its state medal streak alive in the boys high jump.
Sidney baseball finished off the year with a Corner Conference regular season title. The Cowgirls didn’t take home any hardware in the summer, but like a lot of the other girls athletics teams this year at the school gained a valuable year of experience with a lot coming back.
Essex athletics didn’t have a lot of wins this year, but the highlight was a Corner Conference track and field title for the girls. It was a program that scored a lot of points in some big meets, and then showed well at the conference meet to win the title and weren’t far away from having a state medalist. The Essex boys had a small, young team that improved its marks much of the season. Essex and Stanton shared golf again this spring and enjoyed success with an individual district qualifier.
The Essex softball team ended a long losing streak with two wins while both softball and baseball were more competitive.
Essex shared football with Stanton and several Trojans were big parts of a Viking team that competed nicely in Class 8-Man football in a season that included a playoff win. Essex volleyball dealt with some injury and illness concerns that sidelined what looked to be a season with lots of growth. The Essex cross country teams also showed well in its second year as a program.
The Essex girls and boys basketball teams were a lot like the summer teams with both bringing up a lot of younger athletes while saying goodbye to some valuable seniors.
There were more than 60 athletes who earned a spot on one of the seasonal teams over the course of the year and a few more were added to bring the total number of athletes considered for the all-sports, all-area team to nearly 70. The first cut dropped the number down to less than 35 who were seriously considered for a place on the team.
There were six repeat selections from the 2019/20 All-Area Team.
This year’s team consists of eight Clarinda athletes, all of which made the first team. There were five on the team from Sidney, two on the first team. The four Shenandoah and three Essex athletes on the team were all second team selections.
Half of the team was made up of outgoing seniors with five on the first team. There were four juniors, one on the first team, and six sophomores, four on the first team.
The team is listed below, starting with the first team. The first and second teams are listed alphabetically.
2020/21 Page County Newspapers Sports All-Area Team
First Team
Tadyn Brown, sophomore, Clarinda
Our team starts in Clarinda with one of several younger athletes that have Clarinda fans excited that this year’s improvement in each program is likely to continue. Brown was a four-sport athlete for the Cardinals playing football, basketball, track and field and baseball. He was a first team selection to the spring all-area team and a second team pick in the summer. Brown qualified for the state track meet in two individual events and one relay. He also had 29 hits on the baseball diamond and led the football team with 691 yards rushing and nine total touchdowns. He scored 91 points in basketball.
Taylor Cole, sophomore, Clarinda
Another Clarinda sophomore is next as Cole had a strong year playing volleyball, basketball, tennis and track and field. She was a second team selection on the fall all-area team. Cole started all 27 matches for the volleyball team and ended the season with 382 digs. She was the number 2 singles player on the tennis team and was part of the number 1 doubles team that didn’t lose a match until the regional tournament. She was also part of the track and field team’s sprint relays for much of the season, qualifying for the state meet in one relay. She scored 79 points in basketball, third most on the team, to go with 38 rebounds, 28 assists and 22 steals.
Avery Dowling, sophomore, Sidney
Dowling is our first Sidney athlete on the team and was a big part of the Cowgirl volleyball, basketball, track and field and golf teams this year. She was a first team selection on the winter and spring all-area teams. She was Sidney’s first ever state golf qualifier and finished in the top half of the state field. She also ran track during the spring and was the top distance runner for the Cowgirls. She led the Cowgirl basketball team with 255 points while making 59 3-point shots. She also contributed 98 rebounds, 36 assists and 29 steals. She also spent most of the fall season as the primary setter on the volleyball team, finishing with 365 assists.
Faith Espinosa, senior, Clarinda
Our first senior on the team is another Clarinda Cardinal. Espinosa competed on Clarinda’s volleyball, basketball and track and field teams and was a first team member on the spring all-area team. She qualified for the state track and field meet in the maximum four events, including the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles individually. She was second on the volleyball team with 120 kills in 27 matches. She also had 68 digs and 61 blocks. She scored 48 points and secured 26 rebounds on the basketball court.
Logan Green, junior, Clarinda
Of the eight Clarinda athletes on the first team, Green is the only one about to start his senior year. He played football, wrestling, track and field and baseball for the Cardinals and excelled in all four. He made the second team in the fall, spring and summer all-area teams. Green led the football team with 18 tackles for loss to go with his 39.5 tackles on the season. He missed a state medal in the shot put by a single inch, finishing ninth in the Class 2A field. He was also the catcher for Clarinda’s state tournament baseball team, finishing the year with 25 hits and 17 RBIs. He was the 285 pounder on the wrestling team, finishing one win shy of a state tournament berth.
Mayson Hartley, sophomore, Clarinda
Our third Clarinda sophomore on the team showed off this year as one of the top distance runners in the state. She competed on Clarinda’s cross country, track and field and tennis teams. She was a state medal winner in cross country, qualifying for the state meet for the second year in a row. Hartley made a great showing in her first state track meet, qualifying in three events and medaling in the 1500 and 3000 meter runs. She was also the number one player on the tennis team and was teamed up with Cole for an unbeaten regular season in doubles.
Crew Howard, senior, Clarinda
The first of three straight Clarinda seniors enters the mix with Howard, who played football, wrestling and track and field for the Cardinals. He was a first team selection on the winter team. He finished fourth at the state wrestling tournament at 220 pounds and his on his way to wrestle collegiately at Nebraska-Kearney. He won 47 of his 50 matches during his senior season on the mat. Howard was second on the football team with 44.5 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, while also paving the way for Clarinda’s running game on the offensive line. He was a state track and field meet qualifier in the discus. Howard was one of two athletes to earn first team honors on the all-sports, all-area team for the second year in a row.
Jessalee Neihart, senior, Clarinda
Neihart played volleyball and basketball for the Cardinals at a high level while graduating from South Page High School. She was a first team selection for the fall and winter all-area teams. She led the volleyball team with 152 kills and was second with 290 digs. Neihart also led the basketball team in nearly every statistical category, finishing with 224 points, 140 rebounds, 31 steals and 30 assists. Neihart was one of the six repeat selections from the 2019/20 all-area. She made the move up from last year’s second team.
Michael Shull, senior, Clarinda
Our final Clarinda athlete on the team was the only athlete to make all four seasonal all-area teams. He was a first team pick for his play on Clarinda’s football, basketball, track and field and baseball teams. A case can be made for all four sports as to which one was his best. He caught 21 passes on the football field. He finished the season with nine total touchdowns, earning at least one on offense, defense and special teams. He was also third on the team in tackles. He was second on the basketball team with 219 points while adding 118 rebounds, 72 assists, 36 steals and 11 blocked shots. He qualified for the state track and field meet in three events and won a state medal in the long jump. He was also the baseball’s team top pitcher and one of their top hitters in leading them to a berth in the state tournament. Shull was one of two members of this year’s team who earned first team status for the second straight year.
Leighton Whipple, senior, Sidney
Our first team ends with a Sidney senior as Whipple starred on the Cowboy football, basketball and baseball teams. He was a first team all-area pick in the summer and a second team selection in the winter. He was the ace pitcher on the conference champion baseball team striking out 93 batters over 58 innings with a 1.69 ERA. He also hit .338 and scored a team-best 29 runs. He was the top defender on the basketball team that won the Corner Conference Tournament. His 116 points were tied for fourth most on the team. He added 74 rebounds, 64 assists and 33 steals. He led the football team with 22 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns while also finishing second on the team in tackles.
Second Team
Elise Dailey, senior, Essex
Dailey is our first Essex athlete on the team after playing volleyball, basketball and softball for the Trojanettes. She was a second team all-area selection on the fall and winter teams. Her 50 kills led the volleyball team while finishing with a team-best 17 blocks as well as 50 digs. The basketball team won four games this season with Dailey leading the team with 182 points and 46 blocked shots. She also pulled down 159 rebounds, nearly 10 per contest. She was one of three pitchers on the softball team, striking out 29 batters over 39 innings. She had 11 hits and seven RBIs with the bat. This is the second straight year Dailey has earned second team status on the all-sports all-area team.
Tucker Hadden, senior, Essex
Hadden is our second straight Essex athlete on this year’s team and was part of the Trojans’ football, basketball, golf and baseball programs. He was a first team all-area selection in the fall and a second-team pick to the winter and summer all-area teams, one of just three athletes. Essex shared football with Stanton and Hadden ended the year as the team’s leading tackler with 60.5 total tackles. He was also second on the team in receptions and third in rushing yards. He led the basketball team with 172 points, 38 steals and 22 assists while also pulling down 93 rebounds. Hadden had eight hits on the baseball diamond and struck out 23 batters over 19 innings on the mound. He also stole a team-best 20 bases. Hadden is a second team all-sports all-area performer for the second straight year.
Blake Herold, sophomore, Shenandoah
Herold is our first Shenandoah athlete on the team after being a part of the Mustang football, basketball, track and field and baseball teams. He was a first team pick on the fall all-area team. Herold led the Mustang defense with 57 tackles and led the receiving group with 33 catches and five scores. He also intercepted three passes and was one of the Mustang returners on the special teams unit. Herold was second on the basketball team with 163 points while sharing the team lead with 139 rebounds. He was part of the track and field team’s sprint relays. He started in 17 games, including two scoreless innings on the mound for the baseball team.
Riley Jensen, junior, Essex
Jensen gives the Essex girls a second member on this year’s all-area team. She played volleyball, basketball and track and field for the Trojanettes and was a second team all-area selection in the spring. She qualified for the state track and field meet in the high jump and was a strong mid-distance and distance runner for the conference championship Trojanettes. She led the volleyball team with 67 digs and was second on the team in kills and blocks. She was second on the basketball team with 122 points and was either second or third in about every statistical category.
Cole Jorgenson, junior, Sidney
Our first Sidney athlete on the second team is Jorgenson, who starred on Sidney’s cross country, basketball, golf and track and field teams. He was a first team all-area selection in the winter and was part of the second team in the fall. He led the basketball team with 304 points, including 59 made 3-point shots. He added 91 rebounds, 28 steals, 22 assists and 22 blocks. He finished three places away from qualifying for the cross country meet. He won the sectional golf title in helping lead the Cowboys to the district golf tournament. He won four conference titles in track and field, two individual events and two relays.
Braden Knight, senior, Shenandoah
Knight is our second Shenandoah athlete on the team and our first Shenandoah senior. Knight played basketball and baseball for the Mustangs and was a second team all-area selection in the summer. He was second on the baseball team with 29 hits, including 11 for extra bases. He scored 18 runs and drove in 16 while also pitching 5 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Knight led the basketball team with 196 points while adding 88 rebounds. He led the team with 36 assists and 17 blocks. This is the second consecutive year Knight has been a second team all-sports all-area team selection.
Bailey Maher, senior, Shenandoah
Maher is our first Shenandoah Fillie on the team after playing volleyball, bowling and golf. She was a second team selection on the winter all-area team. Her 157 average game was easily best for the bowling team and she had a really strong start to her winter season. She was one of four Fillies golfers who alternated low score in leading the team to the regional final, averaging a 54 for nine holes and a 103 for 18 holes. She also played on the back row on the volleyball team, finishing with 60 digs in 24 matches.
Kaden Payne, sophomore, Sidney
Our final Sidney athlete on the team is another sophomore as Payne competed in volleyball, basketball and softball for the Cowgirls. She was a second team selection on the fall all-area team. She led the volleyball team with 178 kills and hit .242, easily the best efficiency for a Cowgirl team that won 15 matches. Her 50 blocks out of the middle was best on the team as well. She finished the summer with a .406 on-base percentage. She was second on the team with 13 RBIs. She was also fourth on the basketball team in scoring with 95 points. She was second with 101 rebounds while adding a team-best 27 blocked shots.
Sidda Rodewald, senior, Shenandoah
Rodewald is our final senior and final Shenandoah athlete on this year’s team. She played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Fillies and was a first team selection on the summer all-area team. Her 16 runs scored led the Fillies as she hit .283 and slugged over .400. She was also the team’s number two pitcher, striking out 17 batters over 39 2/3 innings. She led the volleyball team with 154 digs. She was second on the basketball team with 110 points, including a team-best 25 made 3-point shots. She added 23 rebounds, 23 steals and 19 assists.
Cole Stenzel, junior, Sidney
Our team ends with a Sidney junior as Stenzel was a big part of the success of Sidney’s football, basketball, track and field and baseball teams. He was a first team selection to the summer all-area team. He led the baseball team with 27 RBIs as he hit .348 while reaching base at a .489 clip and slugging .536 while also handling the catching duties most games, finishing the season with just three errors. He led the football team with 48.5 tackles. He scored 47 points in nine starts on the basketball court. He was mainly a thrower in track and field, earning conference medals in both throwing events.
Congratulations to all 20 athletes.