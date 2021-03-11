Page County Newspapers 2020/21 Winter Sports All-Area Team

The 2020/21 winter sports season was headlined by state tournament appearances and each team completing the season with minimal interruptions.
The Essex and Shenandoah basketball teams missed time early in the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall it was winter storms and frigid weather late in the season that had about as big an impact on the Page County Newspapers Sports coverage area teams’ schedules as the pandemic did.
A winter sports recap follows, and then the release of the Page County Newspapers Winter Sports All-Area team. The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of basketball, bowling and wrestling athletes and all Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney athletes are eligible.
The Class 1A boys state bowling tournament had a southwest Iowa feel to it with two of the eight teams calling Page County and our coverage area home. Clarinda made its state tournament debut after an incredible performance to win the district tournament, and the Cardinals finished fifth in the state. Shenandoah has become a regular at state bowling, qualifying for the fifth time in the last six seasons, and took sixth.
Clarinda girls bowling had an individual state qualifier, the first Clarinda athlete to compete at a state bowling tournament. As a team, the Cardinals just missed a state tournament berth, but showed they are a team to watch over the next few years.
The Shenandoah girls bowling team was quite young, but was led by a couple seniors who brought the team forward and showed continued improvement all season.
The only other state tournament team in the coverage area was Clarinda wrestling. The Cardinals had three athletes qualify for the state tournament, and were led by Crew Howard’s fourth-place finish in the 220-pound weight class.
The other two area wrestling teams, Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa, took steps forward as a program this year. Both had a single district tournament representative and just missed more. Both teams are also young, and the Mustangs quite small, and look like they’re headed the right direction in the near future.
The Sidney boys led the coverage area basketball teams in wins. The Cowboys won 15 games, including the Corner Conference Tournament title, and were one of just three coverage area teams to win a postseason contest.
The Clarinda boys also won a postseason game after a rough season that saw them lose six games by three points or less or in overtime.
The Cardinals and Cowboys return much of their rotation next year.
The Shenandoah boys won two games for first year head coach Jay Soderberg. One of those came right after a holiday break in which they weren’t able to practice because of COVID protocols.
The Essex boys also won two games with a first year head coach. Seth Ward led the team to two more wins than they had the year before and had some young kids step up and contribute in a big way.
In girls basketball, Shenandoah finished .500 on the court and has a majority of the team back for next year. Jon Weinrich’s team earned a few Hawkeye 10 Conference wins and had a big class of freshmen contribute in a big way to help out what will be a strong senior class next season.
The Sidney girls had an up-and-down season, and ended up just above the .500 mark. The Cowgirls, like the Fillies, lose just one senior that played significant minutes, and will have high hopes next year.
Conner Hanafan started his coaching career with the Clarinda girls. The Cardinals won just three games, but showed significant improvement and toughness for a program that has been starved for success in recent years.
Essex also had a first year head coach, but one that has won a lot of games on the bench in Allen Stuart. The Trojanettes finished with only four wins, but weren’t far away from being in a lot of games.
Both Essex and Clarinda lose a strong senior class, but have a good group coming back that should continue building the program.
More than 40 athletes were considered for the 20-athlete all-area winter team. Half of the team played for Clarinda, including six first-team selections. Shenandoah and Sidney had four athletes each on the team, both with two first team picks. Essex finished with two second team selections.
There are five repeat selections from last winter’s team, which included Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney athletes, as well as Fremont-Mills. There are also two athletes who made the winter team for the third consecutive year.
There are also five repeat selections from the fall season, meaning the athlete has made both all-area teams so far this school year.
The team is made up of 10 seniors, five on the first team, six juniors, three on the first team, two sophomores, both on the first team and two freshmen.
The all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.
2020/2021 Page County Newspapers Winter Sports All-Area Team
First Team
Drew Brown, junior, Clarinda basketball
Brown led the Cardinals in scoring this season at 14.9 points per game and is the first Cardinal basketball athlete featured. Brown also improved his all-around game and took a big step in becoming a top-flight player in the area. He was second on the team with six rebounds per game and also finished the year at 2.5 assists and one steal per contest.
Avery Dowling, sophomore, Sidney basketball
Dowling made a big step forward as a sophomore for a Sidney team that nearly took down St. Albert in the regional tournament. Dowling is the first Cowgirl athlete to make the all-area team after leading the team at 12.8 points per game. She was third on the team with 4.9 rebounds per game and also averaged 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals. She’s a big part of a Cowgirls team that has nearly everyone back next season.
Crew Howard, senior, Clarinda wrestling
It’s going to be difficult for Clarinda wrestling to top what Howard has done over the past few years. Howard is our first Cardinal wrestler on the team after finishing fourth place in Class 2A at 220 pounds for the second straight season. He was dominant all year. He won 48 matches this season, 30 of them came by fall in the first period. He lost just three times, twice at the state tournament and once to Class 3A’s 285 pound runner-up. He won the district, sectional, Hawkeye 10 and Harris Tournaments this season.
Ally Johnson, sophomore, Clarinda bowling
Johnson is our first Cardinal bowler on the team. Head coach Ashley Woods said in the preseason questionnaire that the “girls will be very successful this season,” and she was absolutely right. They weren’t able to achieve their ultimate goal of qualifying for the state tournament, but athletes like Johnson are why this is a quickly rising program in just its third season. Johnson was extremely consistent this year, averaging a 166 for a game score. She earned a medal at the district tournament and will be hungry to bring the Cardinal girls their first state bowling appearance next season.
Cole Jorgenson, junior, Sidney basketball
Jorgenson led a Cowboy team that won 15 games and the Corner Conference Tournament title. He’s the first Cowboy to make this year’s all-winter team and led his team at 15.2 points per game. His 59 made 3-pointers this season were third most in school history since 1990. He wasn’t just a scorer though, averaging 4.6 rebounds per game, second best on the team. He also had more than one assist, steal and block per contest as well. Jorgenson moves up after being a second team selection last winter and a second team pick in the fall.
Jessalee Neihart, senior, Clarinda basketball
The South Page senior continued her strong final season in leading Cardinal basketball in a big step forward this season. She’s the only Clarinda girls basketball athlete to make this team and being a first team pick from a three win team shows her value. She led the Cardinals in scoring and rebounding at 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest and was part of a senior class that first year head coach Conner Hanafan said was incredibly important in laying the foundation of a new age of Cardinal girls basketball. Neihart was also a first team selection in the fall.
Madi Pulliam, senior, Clarinda bowling
Pulliam is our second Cardinal bowler on the first team and was the leader of a Cardinal team that was one of the best in southwest Iowa. She averaged a 177 game and was well above 200 at multiple events. A strong first game at the district tournament earned her the program’s first individual state tournament qualifier. She set the standard for this quickly rising program that could be quite good for a while. She did all of this after missing her junior season because of cancer. She’s healthy now and had an excellent senior season.
Michael Shull, senior, Clarinda basketball
Shull went from a strong defensive stopper and role player last year to Clarinda’s leader by the end of this season. He’s our second Cardinal basketball athlete on the first team. He was second to Brown on the team at 10.4 points per game, but also filled up the stat sheet at 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. By the end of the year, it was Shull’s hands on the ball when the game was on the line and he either put up the big shot or found a teammate, like he did Tadyn Brown to win Clarinda’s district tournament game against Underwood. Shull was also a first team selection during the fall.
Ava Wolf, junior, Shenandoah basketball
Wolf led Class 3A in rebounds per game and was a strong force in leading Shenandoah to 11 wins this season. She is the first Fillies basketball athlete on this year’s team. She averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game and earned a double-double in 11 games this season. A lot of those 11 games, she was well above the 10 points and 10 rebounds needed. She is one of many that return for the Fillies next season. Wolf was also a first team selection last winter.
Zayne Zwickel, senior, Shenandoah bowling
Zwickel was one of two athletes on this team to make the all-winter team for a third consecutive season and he did it after leading the Mustangs to a fifth state bowling tournament appearance in the last six seasons. He was the only Mustang on this year’s state team with any state experience and was a consistent leader all season, bowling some huge games for the Mustangs, including a 456 series at the state tournament, a score which would have been good enough for a state medal in Class 2A or 3A, but was one pin short in 1A. Zwickel has been a huge reason the Shenandoah boys bowling program has become a consistent state tournament qualifier. Zwickel also played on the Shenandoah basketball team. He was also a first team selection last winter after being a second team pick two years ago.
Second Team
Brooklen Black, junior, Shenandoah basketball
Black joins Wolf as Shenandoah girls basketball athletes to make this year’s team. Black didn’t score a lot, but she ran the offense and usually guarded the opponent’s best player on defense, playing in a Hawkeye 10 Conference that was extremely talented this season. She only scored 3.4 points per game, but also contributed 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. She’ll be counted on to have a big senior season.
Elise Dailey, senior, Essex basketball
Dailey is the second athlete on this year’s team to make three consecutive all-winter teams. She is the Essex girls representative on this year’s team but wasn’t the only Trojanette considered. She was Essex’s leader this year, averaging 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while also finishing with 2.9 blocked shots per game. She finished the season with eight double-doubles. This is the third consecutive winter she was a second team selection. She was also a second team pick in the fall.
Kale Downey, junior, Clarinda wrestling
Downey qualified for his second state tournament and still has one year left to star for a quickly improving Cardinal wrestling program. He won 41 matches during the season and won the district, sectional and conference tournaments. While he wasn’t able to win a match at the state tournament, he should be a favorite to end his career with a state medal next season.
Tucker Hadden, senior, Essex basketball
Hadden is the Essex boys representative on this winter’s team and led a young Trojan team to two wins after not winning any games last season. Hadden’s 8.2 points per game were most on the team. He also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He had some nice performances in big games for the Trojans this season. Hadden was also a first team selection in the fall.
Bailey Maher, senior, Shenandoah bowling
When Maher could get into a rhythm, she was as good as anyone around. She found that rhythm a few times this season, and was the leader of the Fillies all year. She led a young team and showed them what good, consistent bowling looked like all season. A 224 was her high game this season and she averaged a 157.
Xander Pullen, senior, Clarinda bowling
Pullen was the leader of a Cardinal bowling team that was solid all season, and then produced an incredible performance to advance to the state tournament. Pullen broke 500 at the district tournament, a score that would usually win that tournament if it wasn’t for teammate Owen Johnson's big score and district championship. Johnson also received strong consideration for a place on this year’s team. Pullen shot a 255 at the district tournament for his high game of the season and averaged a 181.
Chay Ward, junior, Sidney basketball
Ward is the second Cowgirl on the all-area team and was a big reason the Cowgirls won 11 games this season. She was just behind Dowling for the team lead in scoring at 12.7 points per game. Her 5.8 rebounds per game led the team and she was right around two assists and two steals per contest. She’ll lead a big senior group into what looks like a promising year next season for the Cowgirls. Ward makes the all-winter team for the second straight year after being a first team selection last winter.
Kaden Whipp, freshman, Clarinda wrestling
Whipp is the third and final Cardinal wrestler to make the team and there were more Cardinal wrestlers who received strong consideration. Whipp won 36 matches as a freshman and qualified for the state tournament at 106 pounds. He nearly earned a state tournament win in the consolation bracket, a tough loss likely to motivate an athlete that will be one worth watching over the next few years. Whipp is the first of two freshmen to earn all-area honors.
Leighton Whipple, senior, Sidney basketball
Whipple gives the Cowboys a second athlete on this winter’s team. He wasn’t the top scorer on this year’s club, averaging 6.8 points per game, but his defense and overall good play earns him a spot. His defense was huge in Sidney’s two wins over East Mills this season and he was a big spark in Sidney’s 16-0 fourth quarter run in the Cowboys’ first round district win. Whipple was the only senior in the Sidney playing rotation.
Andi Woods, freshman, Clarinda bowling
Woods is the third Cardinal girl bowler to make the team and one of just two freshmen on this year’s squad. She burst onto the scene as one of the leaders for the Cardinals and earned a district tournament medal this season. She averaged a 154 game and had a high game score of 212. She still has three years left and will be a big piece to any of the team’s future success.
Congratulations to all 20 athletes.