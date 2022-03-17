Page County Newspapers 2021/2022 Winter Sports All-Area Team

The Shenandoah boys bowling team won a state championship and the Clarinda girls bowling team finished as state runner-up to highlight the winter sports season. Additionally, two Clarinda wrestlers finished the season on the state tournament podium.

Members of those three teams own seven of the 20 places on the Page County Newspapers Winter Sports All-Area Team. The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of wrestling, bowling and basketball athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights of the season.

The Shenandoah boys and Clarinda girls bowling teams made Feb. 21 a memorable day for all involved as the Mustangs and Cardinals competed for state championships simultaneously.

The Mustangs won the program’s first state title. They had to beat a strong Clarinda team just to get into the state tournament, then after a good performance in the qualifying part of the state tournament, the Mustangs were exceptional when the brackets were drawn and took the title. The Mustangs also had a perfect 300 game during the season, a Hawkeye 10 Conference champion and two individual state qualifiers.

The Cardinal girls were one of the best programs in southwest Iowa all season. They lost just one dual and looked like a state tournament team all season. They bowled quite well on the big stage, taking the top seed in the qualifying portion of the tournament and then earning two tournament wins before falling in the final. The Cardinals also had three individual state qualifiers.

Clarinda boys bowling also had a strong season, although it was a disappointing finish as the Cardinals were unable to qualify for their second straight state tournament. They had one individual state qualifier.

Shenandoah girls bowling had a young team and improved a great deal during the season. The Fillies had an individual state qualifier, a Hawkeye 10 Conference runner-up and gave Clarinda a good run at the state qualifying tournament.

Let’s go to the wrestling mat where the Clarinda Cardinals had a strong first season for head coach Jared Bevins. The Cardinals started well and while injury and illness made things a little difficult after the change of the calendar, the Cardinals finished strong and took four athletes to the state tournament with two earning medals.

Southwest Iowa wrestling had its first state qualifier in seven years in Seth Ettleman and finished with a winning dual season, something the program hadn’t accomplished in more than a decade.

Shenandoah wrestling started the dual season with four wins and won a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference duals. The Mustangs showed with a group made up almost exclusively of sophomores and freshmen that the improvement this year may just be the tip of the iceberg for what this team is capable of going forward.

Shenandoah girls basketball had a really strong start to the season with wins over state qualifier Underwood and Harlan that vaulted the Fillies into the state rankings. They couldn’t keep that momentum for the full season, but showed significant improvement from last year to this despite finishing a little under the .500 mark.

The Shenandoah boys basketball team showed improvement as well, but it wasn’t enough to compete night in and night out in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. The Mustangs finished the year with three wins.

Clarinda boys basketball had its first winning season in 11 years and battled some of the top teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. They played well, but ultimately fell just short in a district semifinal tournament game against Treynor.

Clarinda girls basketball kept the improvement theme going, upping its season win total to six. The Cardinals won a Hawkeye 10 Conference game and showed toughness against a few other conference foes as they’ll look to continue to stride forward.

Logan Sampers took over the Essex girls basketball program and led the Trojanettes to five wins. The Trojanettes won their final two regular season games and continued to fight their way up the Corner Conference ladder.

Essex boys basketball won just two games, but saw some positives as well with its top two players both still having two years left in the program.

It was a streaky season for a Sidney boys basketball team that graduated a ton of seniors at the end of the season. The Cowboys started 6-0, lost five of six, ran off seven consecutive wins, but then lost their final three, including a first round district tournament game.

Sidney was the only girls basketball team of the four in the coverage area to win a postseason game, and ended the year with 14 victories as the Cowgirls battled in a Corner Conference that was filled with talent this season.

There were more than 50 athletes considered for the Page County Newspapers Winter Sports All-Area Team. Clarinda led the way with eight of the 20 athletes, five on the first team. Shenandoah was next with six, three on the first team. Sidney put four athletes on the team, two on the first team and Essex had two second team selections.

There are nine repeat selections from last winter’s team and three athletes who have been selected for the winter team for a third consecutive year. Six of the athletes on the team were also part of the Fall Sports All-Area Team.

There are six athletes who are making a seasonal all-area team for the first time.

The senior class leads the way on this year’s team with half of its members coming from the senior class, including six first team picks. There are four juniors on the team, two on the first team. The sophomore class is represented by five athletes, one on the first team. There is also one first team freshman.

The all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.

Page County Newspapers 2021/2022 Winter Sports All-Area First Team

Peyton Athen, Freshman, Shenandoah Bowling

Athen is the only freshman on the winter team and starts our run of 20 athletes. She was one of several youngsters on the Fillies this winter that led them to a great amount of improvement over the course of the season. Athen was runner-up at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament with a 415 two-game series. Her high game of the season was a 235. This is Athen’s first selection to an all-area team.

Drew Brown, Senior, Clarinda Basketball

Brown is our first of 10 seniors and first of eight Clarinda athletes recognized here. He led the Cardinals with nearly 14 points per game and finished his season and career in grand fashion when he led Clarinda to a late comeback to just about take down Treynor in a district semifinal. Brown also collected six rebounds per game and finished with nearly two assists and two steals per contest. Brown was also a first team selection last winter.

Avery Dowling, Junior, Sidney Basketball

Dowling is our first Sidney athlete on the team after leading the Cowgirls to 14 wins this season. Opposing teams did all they could during the season to take Dowling away on offense and she still scored a team best 11.9 points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds and two assists per contest. Dowling is a first team selection for the second winter season in a row. She was also a second team pick in the fall.

Kale Downey, Senior, Clarinda Wrestling

Downey is our first wrestler to make the cut after a great season which saw him win 40 matches and place fifth at the state tournament. Downey qualified for the state tournament for the third year in a row and this year was able to earn his first win and then his second to advance to the semifinals. He added a third to place fifth in his class. He also won the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Downey was a second team selection last winter.

Logan Green, Senior, Clarinda Wrestling

Green is our second straight Clarinda wrestling pick and also placed fifth at the state tournament. Green won 43 matches during the season and earned tournament titles at the John Harris and Hawkeye 10 as well as sectionals and districts. Green was a dominant force at the biggest weight class all season. This is the fourth consecutive season Green has been named to the seasonal all-area team.

Treye Herr, Senior, Shenandoah Bowling

Herr had a senior season most athletes can just dream about. He finished his career with a perfect 300 game at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament and then 10 days later helped lead the Mustangs to their first state championship in program history. Herr was the only senior on a Mustang team that was strong all year and played its best at the end of a dream season. This is Herr’s first selection to an all-area team.

Ally Johnson, Junior, Clarinda Bowling

Johnson took aim at the school record book with a fantastic season in leading the Cardinals to a state runner-up finish. She won the state qualifying tournament with an incredible three-game series score of 661 to qualify for the individual state tournament. Johnson bowled a 251 high game for the season and also earned a medal at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. She was also a first team selection last winter.

Cole Jorgenson, Senior, Sidney Basketball

Jorgenson is the Sidney boys representative on this year’s team although they had a couple other athletes that just missed the cut. He led the Cowboys with 16.3 points per game. An injury caused him to miss the last four games before the holiday break and likely ended his chance to reach 1,000 career points, a milestone he missed by just 28 points. He added 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.1 steals and one block per game in leading the Cowboys to 14 wins this season. Jorgenson was a first team selection last winter and a second team pick two years ago. He was also a first team selection in the fall.

Ava Wolf, Senior, Shenandoah Basketball

Wolf is our third Shenandoah athlete to be named to the first team after leading the Fillies with 9.2 points and 10 rebounds per game. Her play inside was the focus of opposing defenses for much of the season and she still nearly pulled off a double-double per game average in leading the Fillies to 10 wins this season. This is Wolf’s third straight selection to the winter all-area first team.

Andi Woods, Sophomore, Clarinda Bowling

Woods gives the Clarinda girls bowling team a second entry onto the winter all-area team. While Johnson led the way for the Cardinals much of the season, Woods was a strong second for a Cardinal team that lost just one dual match this season and finished as state runner-up. She was an individual state qualifier and earned a medal at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament. Woods was a second team selection last winter.

Second Team

Brooklen Black, Senior, Shenandoah Basketball

Black played a brand of basketball that showed statistics aren’t everything. She averaged 4.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game in helping lead a Shenandoah team that won 10 games. She ran the point and did a lot in helping the offense and defense run as smoothly as they did at times for the Fillies. Black was also a second team selection last winter.

Tyson Bramble, Sophomore, Clarinda Bowling

Bramble gives Clarinda boys bowling a representative on the all-area team after leading the Cardinals much of the season. He was an individual state qualifier after a great finish at the state qualifying tournament. His high game for the year was a 234 and he was a strong consistent player leading a strong Cardinal team. This is the first time Bramble has been selected for an all-area team.

Dylan Gray, Junior, Shenandoah Bowling

Gray gives the state champions a second representative on the winter team. While Herr took the seasonal headlines with his 300, it was Gray who was in the anchor position for the baker series during Shenandoah’s run to a state championship and for much of the season. His high game for the season was a 224. This is Gray’s first appearance on an all-area team.

Amelia Hesse, Sophomore, Clarinda Basketball

Hesse gives Clarinda girls basketball a representative on the team as she led the Cardinals at 10.2 points per game. Hesse added 3.6 rebounds per contest and was the one that opposing defenses tried to take away. The Cardinals won six games this season, including one in Hawkeye 10 Conference play. This is Hesse’s first time being selected to the all-area team.

Emily Hutt, Junior, Sidney Basketball

Hutt didn’t score a lot for the Cowgirls but she was the one that made the team go in a 14-win campaign. She only averaged 2.9 points per game but added 3.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals in helping lead and organize the Cowgirls on both sides of the court this year. Hutt was also a second team selection in the fall.

Riley Jensen, Senior, Essex Basketball

Jensen is the Essex girls representative on this year’s team after helping lead the Trojanettes to a five-win season. She scored 5.6 points per game and pulled down a team-leading 8.3 rebounds per contest while also averaging 1.5 steals each time out. This is Jensen’s first selection to a winter all-area team, but her third seasonal team overall.

Grant Jobe, Senior, Clarinda Basketball

Jobe gives Clarinda one final representative after a strong senior season in helping the Cardinals to their first winning season in more than a decade. He may have played his best game in his final game, finishing with 19 points and 10 rebounds in its district loss to Treynor. Jobe averaged 10 points and 7.8 rebounds per game on the season as the Cardinals finished with 14 wins. This is Jobe’s first selection to an all-area team.

Tony Racine, Sophomore, Essex Basketball

Racine is the Essex boys representative on this season’s team after leading the Trojans with 10 points and nine rebounds per game. The Trojans won just two games this season, but Racine was a force that opposing teams had to account for throughout the season. Racine was also a second team selection in the fall.

Alex Razee, Sophomore, Shenandoah Bowling

Razee gives Shenandoah one final representative and makes it three Mustangs from the state championship team earning all-area recognition. Razee was an individual state qualifier and topped out with a 231 game this season. Razee was a first team selection in the fall.

Chay Ward, Senior, Sidney Basketball

Ward is our final member of the team and gives Sidney girls basketball its third representative. She averaged 10.9 points and six rebounds per game, as well as 2.1 steals and 1.6 assists, in helping the Cowgirls to a 14-win season that included a regional tournament win. This is Ward’s third straight selection to the winter team. She was also a second team pick last winter and was on the first team two years ago.

Congratulations to all 20 athletes!