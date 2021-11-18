Page County Newspapers 2021 Fall Sports All-Area Team

Hartley is our first of five Clarinda cross country athletes on this year’s fall team and first of three girls. Hartley was the number one runner all season for the Cardinals and broke the 20 minute mark to finish 11th at the state meet, the second straight year for her to earn a state medal. Hartley was always near the front in every meet all season and has now qualified for the state meet three consecutive years. Hartley finished third at the state qualifying meet and fifth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. This is the second straight year Hartley has been selected to the first team.

Raenna Henke, freshman, Clarinda cross country

Henke finishes our run of first team Clarinda athletes and what a season she had to help propel the Cardinal girls to their best season ever, finishing eighth at the state meet. Henke was the number two runner for the Cardinals at almost every meet and was always near the front of the field. She was one of three newcomers that were instrumental in Clarinda cross country having the success they did this fall. Henke finished eighth at the conference meet, seventh at the state qualifying meet, and 39th at the state meet.

Blake Herold, junior, Shenandoah football