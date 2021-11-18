Page County Newspapers 2021 Fall Sports All-Area Team

The Clarinda cross country teams sent eight of the 10 coverage area athletes to the state meet highlighting the fall sports season.
Five of the eight from Clarinda and seven of the 10 state cross country qualifiers are on the Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area Team. The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first team and a second team. The team is made up of cross country, football and volleyball athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights of the season.
Clarinda girls cross country was strong all season. The Cardinals had three returners overall and two state returners. The Cardinals added a pair of freshmen and a senior in Cheyenne Sunderman, who had never run cross country before, as scorers, and the Cardinals went from having good talent to being a really good team. In fact, they were the best in school history, placing eighth at the state meet.
The Cardinal boys probably had higher expectations than the girls coming into the season with some youth coming up to help a team that was already strong and experienced with a returning state qualifier. The Cardinals had a good season, but injuries and never being able to put together a top time from everyone in the same race kept the Cardinals from experiencing state success as a team.
Let’s stay in cross country, where Shenandoah, Essex and Sidney all had areas of success this season.
The Shenandoah boys just kept getting better throughout the year. They were a solid team to start the year, but were really good by the end and finished fourth at the state qualifying meet. They had a state qualifier who has two years left, two seniors that weren’t far away from a qualifying spot in Eli Schuster and Mitchell Jones and a good mix of experience and youth.
Grant Staats was the new coach for the Shenandoah girls team and while there were some meets they didn’t even have the five finishers needed to register a team score, they showed their best in the last meets of the season. The Fillies nearly had a state meet qualifier in Hailey Egbert and have everybody back looking to build off that improvement.
Sidney cross country also had a state qualifier as part of a year with low numbers. The Cowboys and Cowgirls have some strong athletes who gained valuable experience this year and will look to build on that going forward.
Essex only had two varsity athletes for most of the year, but those two showed incredible improvement from last year and both have at least one year left to continue to move forward.
On the football field, Stanton/Essex and Clarinda were both state playoff qualifiers.
The Cardinals played a tough non-district schedule, but ran through district play with four wins in five games to advance to and play a home game in the Class 2A playoffs. Most of those wins were by pretty wide margins before losing a heartbreaker in that first round playoff contest.
Essex shared football with Stanton for the third consecutive season and the Stanton/Essex Vikings won their final three games of the regular season to earn a spot in the Class 8-Player playoffs. Overall, it was another good year for the two schools sharing the sport with Essex bringing a handful of kids to Stanton to help them to their successful season.
Shenandoah started the year with a lot of promise, but injuries, illness and a couple tough losses early sidelined the hope the Mustangs had going in. Shenandoah showed a dynamic offense at times this year and the Mustang defense also came up with some big stops.
It was another tough year for Sidney football with the Cowboys winning their opener but losing out after that after not winning any games last year in their first season of 11-man football in nearly two decades. Additionally, head coach Donnie Sears retired after the season, leaving the sidelines after 24 years.
The volleyball court saw all four programs show improvement from last season.
Shenandoah brought in a ton of youth and won nine more matches than they did last season. The Fillies have a good mix of freshmen and sophomores that should help the cause going forward and continue to move that win total higher.
Clarinda brought in a new coach in Jess Doyle after she was an assistant for a year and the Cardinals played well, winning four Hawkeye 10 Conference matches and then a match in the regional tournament. They had a good mix offensively and defensively that kept opposing teams off-balanced.
Sidney volleyball nearly advanced back to the state tournament. The Cowgirls, who advanced to Cedar Rapids and the state tournament five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019, were just one win shy of a return trip this year. A group of mainly juniors and sophomores led a Cowgirl team that won the Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.
Essex volleyball showed improvement too with Kim Burns serving as head coach for the first time and the Trojanettes found their way to four wins with a lot returning next year.
There were 46 athletes considered for the Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area team with 29 making the second cut for serious consideration onto the 20 athlete team.
Clarinda led the way with nine athletes on the all-area team, five on the first team. Sidney was next with five, two on the first team. Shenandoah had four athletes included, three on the first team and Essex finished with two second team selections.
There were seven repeat selections from last fall’s all area team. Six of those seven were on this year’s first team with two of those six being repeat first team picks.
The junior class led the way this fall with eight athletes on the all-area team, including five first team selections. There were six seniors on the fall team, two on the first team. Three sophomores and three freshmen also made the cut with two freshmen and one sophomore earning first team honors.
There were also nine athletes featured below who are on a Page County Newspapers Sports All-Area team for the first time.
The all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.
2021 Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area Team
First Team
Tadyn Brown, junior, Clarinda football
Brown is the first athlete mentioned on the 2021 fall team and earns first team honors thanks to an impressive season in the backfield. After a slow start, which included him being quite limited on carries in one game, he finished with 1,093 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry and was a big play threat every time he touched the football. That big play threat was seen on special teams as well as he averaged 27.5 yards per return on kicks and punts. That included a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the regular season finale against Red Oak. Defensively, he added 20 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Taylor Cole, junior, Clarinda volleyball
Cole is our first Clarinda volleyball athlete named to the fall team and she was an instrumental force for a Cardinal team that won four Hawkeye 10 Conference matches this season and won a match in the postseason for the second straight year. Cole was second on the team with 189 kills and second with 270 digs. She also had an electric serve that kept opposing teams out of system for much of the season. She was a great all-around player for the Cardinals and will be counted on to be one of several leaders going forward. Cole moves up after being a second team selection on the fall 2020 team.
Logan Green, senior, Clarinda football
Green continues the Clarinda theme although he’s actually the final Clarinda football athlete to be named to the fall team. There were several that just missed the final cut. He’s also the first senior named to the first team. Green was a standout lineman on both sides of the ball and has committed to play collegiately at Division I South Dakota State. Green took a ton of the attention from the opposing defensive line and still managed 28 tackles, 14 for loss. He helped pave the way for a Cardinal offense that nearly gained 300 yards per game. Green moves up after being selected to the second team last fall.
Mayson Hartley, junior, Clarinda cross country
Hartley is our first of five Clarinda cross country athletes on this year’s fall team and first of three girls. Hartley was the number one runner all season for the Cardinals and broke the 20 minute mark to finish 11th at the state meet, the second straight year for her to earn a state medal. Hartley was always near the front in every meet all season and has now qualified for the state meet three consecutive years. Hartley finished third at the state qualifying meet and fifth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet. This is the second straight year Hartley has been selected to the first team.
Raenna Henke, freshman, Clarinda cross country
Henke finishes our run of first team Clarinda athletes and what a season she had to help propel the Cardinal girls to their best season ever, finishing eighth at the state meet. Henke was the number two runner for the Cardinals at almost every meet and was always near the front of the field. She was one of three newcomers that were instrumental in Clarinda cross country having the success they did this fall. Henke finished eighth at the conference meet, seventh at the state qualifying meet, and 39th at the state meet.
Blake Herold, junior, Shenandoah football
Herold did a little bit of everything and did it all at a very high level for the Mustangs this season. Herold is the first Shenandoah athlete on this year’s fall team. He broke the school record for single season catches with 60 and for single season receiving yards with 712. He also led the team defensively with 73 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Herold also handled some of the punting duties for the Mustangs. Herold is a first team pick in the fall for the second year in a row.
Ashlynn Hodges, freshman, Shenandoah volleyball
Hodges is the second freshman to earn first team honors and was a great all-around player for an improved Shenandoah volleyball team this fall. She led the Fillies with 178 kills, was second with 39 blocks, second with 31 aces and was also third on the team with 154 digs. Hodges is one of several young athletes for the Fillies with multiple years left in the program and could be a big-time contributor on a team that continues moving up the Hawkeye 10 Conference ladder in future seasons.
Cole Jorgenson, senior, Sidney cross country
Jorgenson is our first Sidney athlete on the fall team and gives Sidney cross country its only representative. Jorgenson’s goal all season was to qualify for the state meet after finishing three places away from qualifying last year. He woke up the morning of the state qualifying meet not feeling well, but battled through for a fifth place finish and a spot in his first state meet. He finished 74th at the state meet. He has laid the groundwork for a Sidney cross country program that hopes for increased numbers and more success going forward. Jorgenson was a second team selection last fall.
Kaden Payne, junior, Sidney volleyball
Payne was dynamic in the front row for the Cowgirls this season and is the first Sidney volleyball player honored on the all-area team. She hit .287 for the season and put down 314 kills, more than three per set. Her 46 blocks were also most on a Sidney team that swept the Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles this year. She reached 500 career kills in Sidney’s regional semifinal win at St. Albert. The Cowgirls also won three regional tournament matches and with Payne and many others back next year, look for Sidney to be a state tournament contender in 2022. Payne made a move forward after being a second team selection last fall.
Alex Razee, sophomore, Shenandoah cross country
Razee is our third Shenandoah athlete on the first team and the only Shenandoah cross country athlete to make an appearance here. He qualified for his first state meet and ended 33rd in the state. Razee missed some meets early in the season because of illness, but battled back and was a contender at about every race down the stretch. He led a Mustang team that showed incredible improvement as the season progressed. Razee took 10th at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet and fifth at the state qualifying meet. The sky is the limit going forward for Razee with a state cross country and a state track appearance already to his name.
Second Team
Olivia Baker, junior, Essex volleyball
Baker is our first Essex athlete on the fall team and the Essex girl representative. Baker was usually hanging out in the middle of the court with the other team trying to avoid her defense at the net. She led the Trojanettes with 87 kills and hit .261 for the season. Her 64 blocks were also most on the team and she added 30 digs for an Essex team that saw solid improvement from beginning to end, despite winning just four matches.
Avery Dowling, junior, Sidney volleyball
Dowling is our second Sidney volleyball player on the fall team and set up the Cowgirl offense from the setter position all season. She reached 1,000 career assists this season and finished the year with a sparkling season total of 806. Dowling was also strong in the back row for the Cowgirls with 176 digs, tied for third most on the team. As mentioned previously, Payne led the Sidney offense, but Dowling had many other weapons to distribute the ball to and did a good job of getting everyone involved and going to the hot hand.
Ashlyn Eberly, senior, Clarinda cross country
Eberly is our last of three members of the Cardinal girls cross country team who earns a spot on this fall’s team. Eberly was a fantastic leader in helping the Cardinals to their eighth place team finish in her third state meet. Eberly was 72nd at the state meet, 13th at the state qualifying meet and 18th at the conference meet. Clarinda girls cross country has quickly risen from a program few outside the conference knew about to a top eight state team that looks like it will be a state meet contender for at least a few years going forward. Eberly was huge in laying that foundation. Eberly was a first team selection last fall.
Clayton Holben, senior, Shenandoah football
Holben is the second and final Shenandoah football player earning a spot on the fall team. Holben has been a hard worker all of his high school career and he led the way for the success of the Mustang football team on both sides of the ball this season. Holben was right in the middle of a record breaking season for the Shenandoah passing attack and also was great in the middle of the Shenandoah defense, accumulating 44 tackles, 10.5 for loss.
Emily Hutt, junior, Sidney volleyball
Hutt gives the Cowgirl volleyball team a third representative on the fall team. Her play at libero was fantastic all season for a Sidney program that has made its living on playing great defense over the last several years. Hutt picked up 358 assists this season, nearly 3.5 per set, and was on the receiving end of a lot of attack attempts from opposing players. Hutt also served at a very impressive 96% efficiency and led the Cowgirls with 40 aces.
Paige Millikan, senior, Clarinda volleyball
Millikan is our second and final Clarinda volleyball athlete to make the fall team with a few of her teammates just missing out on the final cut. Millikan turned into Clarinda’s go-to offensive option, finishing with 195 kills and just shy of a .200 hitting percentage. She was second on the team with 24 blocks, becoming a valuable front row option for a Cardinal team that won nearly half of its matches this season, finishing with 14 wins. She has decided to continue her volleyball and track and field career at Mount Marty (S.D).
Tony Racine, sophomore, Essex cross country
Racine is the Essex boy on this year’s fall team and showed incredible improvement from his freshman to sophomore season. He did that without being sure he was even going to go out for the sport for part of the summer. Racine really turned it on late in the year and was a strong contender at multiple meets, including a 19th place mark at the state qualifying meet. Look for big things from Racine going forward.
Treyton Schaapherder, sophomore, Clarinda cross country
Schaapherder is our first member of the Cardinal boys cross country team to earn all-area honors. He had a solid freshman season, but took off as a sophomore and qualified for the state meet. Even at state, he didn’t seem phased by the atmosphere, passing nearly 40 competitors in the final two miles of the race to almost run in the top 50. He was Clarinda’s number two runner for much of the season and will help lead a Cardinal team that should be quite good again going forward. Schaapherder was 15th at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet, 14th at the state qualifying meet and 51st at the state meet.
Cole Stenzel, senior, Sidney football
Stenzel gives Sidney football a representative on the all-area team. He played well all season for a Cowboy team that won just one game. Stenzel led Sidney in rushing with 277 yards and five touchdowns, in receiving with 13 catches for 178 yards and a score, in tackles with 64.5 and in tackles for loss with nine. He also recovered three fumbles, handled most of the kickoff duties, and threw 10 passes, completing five for 86 yards.
Kyle Wagoner, freshman, Clarinda cross country
Wagoner rounds out the fall team and is the third freshman honored. He came in with high expectations after an incredible middle school career in cross country and track and took over almost immediately as the top Cardinal runner. He’ll be a fun athlete to watch going forward and should continue to get better as the Cardinals look to continue to be a tough team to contend with in the conference and region. He finished 36th at the state meet, 12th at the state qualifying meet and eighth at the conference meet.
Congratulations to all 20 athletes.