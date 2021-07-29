Page County Newspapers 2021 Summer Sports All-Area Team

The Clarinda baseball team highlighted the summer sports season with a run to the state tournament while Sidney baseball ran the table in the Corner Conference.
The Clarinda and Sidney baseball teams are well-represented on the Page County Newspapers Summer Sports All-Area Team. The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first and second team. The team is made up of softball and baseball athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights of the summer season.
The Clarinda baseball team played well early and played very well late in advancing to this week’s state tournament. The Cardinals downed Treynor and then took care of Underwood and Panorama, two teams that combined for 44 wins this season. The Cardinals were one of three teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference to take down the conference champion in Lewis Central. Clarinda was .500 in the conference this season.
Sidney baseball didn’t lose a game to a Corner Conference team this season. The Cowboys ran the table in the regular season and then beat Fremont-Mills in the first round of the district tournament. Unfortunately, the Cowboys didn’t get a chance to win the conference tournament when it was canceled because of weather. While Sidney was great in the conference, they couldn’t figure out the non-conference portion of the season. They took St. Albert to extra innings during the final week of the regular season, but earned just one non-conference win.
Shenandoah baseball played its best ball late in the season, shutting out a strong Lenox team, beating AHSTW to begin the district tournament and then playing right with top-seed Underwood for more than half of the game in a district semifinal. The Mustangs graduated easily the biggest senior class of our eight coverage area teams, but has a good, young foundation to build around going forward.
Essex baseball didn’t win a game for a second straight season, but the Trojans played right with a couple different teams in conference play and gave their young group another year of experience. That’s a group that will have to take a big step forward next year if the program is going to continue its progress without the three in this year’s senior class.
The Sidney Cowgirls had the best record of our coverage area softball teams. They were above .500 most of the year until a late losing skid finished them with a 10-12 mark. Dustin Sheldon was the only new head coach of the eight area teams and led a Cowgirl group that finished second in the Corner Conference and gained a valuable year of experience with nearly everyone back next year.
Clarinda softball continued showing the improvement of the school’s girls athletics programs with an eight-win season that saw them show quite well against several schools in the conference and region. Like many of this summer’s teams there is a lot returning on this year’s club, which shows this program’s trajectory is likely to continue to rise.
Shenandoah softball expected a building and growing year at the beginning and definitely laid a foundation and grew a lot. There were a lot of athletes playing in positions they hadn’t previously played, but the Fillies also have nearly everyone back next year and showed with continued growth that they should improve significantly going forward.
Essex softball is another young team that grew a lot this season. They won a couple games and were quite competitive in several others. Another year of experience for this young team should be extremely valuable going forward.
There were more than 45 athletes considered for inclusion on the Page County Newspapers Summer Sports All-Area team with about 30 given serious consideration. The final cuts for both the boys and girls were tough ones to make. Overall, Clarinda led the way with eight selections, four on the first team. Sidney was next with six selections, three on the first team. Shenandoah ended with four picks, three on the first team, and Essex earned two second team picks.
There were eight members of this summer’s team who were also part of the 2020 summer team and one athlete who was part of the 2019 summer team.
There were six athletes on the summer team who were also part of another seasonal team this academic year. There was one athlete on the seasonal team for the fourth time this academic year and two others on the team for the third time over the course of the school year.
The senior class led the way with seven overall selections, followed closely by the sophomores with six. The seniors had four first team selections while the sophomores had just one. There were four juniors selected, two on the first team. The freshman class had two first team picks while the eighth grade class also had a first team selection.
The all-area team is below, starting with the 10 members of the first team, listed alphabetically.
2021 Page County Newspapers Summer Sports All-Area Team
First Team
Emmy Allbaugh, sophomore, Clarinda softball
Our list starts in Clarinda with the first of our six sophomores on this year’s team. Allbaugh led the Cardinals with 31 hits and crossed the plate 20 times, second most on the team. She hit .323 and was near the top of the Clarinda batting order all season. She’s a big reason the Cardinals continued to move up the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings this year. Allbaugh was a second team selection last summer.
Hunter Dukes, freshman, Shenandoah baseball
Dukes is one of the younger athletes on this summer’s team, but sure made a splash at the top of the Mustang batting order this season. His 45 hits were 16 more than anyone else on the Mustangs. He also had three doubles and six triples for a .441 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. His six triples were tied for third most in Class 2A. He scored a team-best 34 runs and drove in 15. Dukes also stole 30 bases and had a .902 fielding percentage playing mainly in the outfield. He’s part of an impressive-looking freshman group that has the makings of leading the Mustangs to many more wins over the next three seasons.
Lynnae Green, 8th grade, Shenandoah softball
Green is Shenandoah softball’s first entry onto this summer’s team and our only athlete in the group that hasn’t started high school yet. She led the Fillies with 34 hits and 15 RBIs. Her hits total included five doubles, finishing with a .374 average and a .418 on-base percentage. She quickly showed this season that not only could she be a starter on this year’s team, but one in the middle of the order who could come up with a big hit. She finished with a fielding percentage of just over .900, mainly at first base and even threw 6 1/3 innings in the circle with five strikeouts.
Presley Jobe, freshman, Clarinda softball
Jobe is our second Clarinda softball athlete on the first team and had a strong season with 29 hits, three for extra bases, including a home run and a triple. She hit .337 and her on-base percentage was nearly .400 in helping lead the Cardinals to eight wins this season. Jobe led the team with 25 runs scored and drove in 15 runs, tied for second most on the team. She stole eight bases and was just shy of .900 for her fielding percentage in the outfield.
Cooper Neal, junior, Clarinda baseball
Neal is our first Clarinda baseball athlete on the team. He entered the state tournament with a .365 batting average, leading the team with 35 hits. Eight of those hits went for extra bases, helping him lead the team with 32 RBIs. Neal was also a great member of Clarinda’s pitching staff, entering the state tournament at 5-3 with a 3.05 ERA and one save. He struck out 32 batters in 39 innings. This is Neal’s second straight summer as a first-team pick.
Sidda Rodewald, senior, Shenandoah softball
Rodewald is our second Shenandoah softball athlete on the first team. She took over a leadership role for this year’s Shenandoah team and did what she needed to do to help the team win, stepping in at shortstop for most of the season. She finished the year with 28 hits, including three doubles and five triples. Her five triples were tied for fourth most in Class 3A. She scored a team-best 16 runs and stole 11 bases, most on the team. She added 14 RBIs. She was the team’s number two pitcher all season as well, striking out 17 over 39 2/3 innings with a 5.29 ERA.
Jolie Sheldon, senior, Sidney softball
Sheldon had a terrific final season in leading the Cowgirls in her fifth year as the team’s primary catcher. Sheldon hit .479 with 34 hits, including eight for extra bases with a home run and a triple. She led the team with 18 runs scored and 16 RBIs. She also had just two errors in 103 chances for a sparkling .981 fielding percentage. Sheldon’s seen a lot of pitches from behind the plate for Sidney and will be missed as the club’s only senior. Sheldon was a second team selection two seasons ago.
Michael Shull, senior, Clarinda baseball
Shull was a huge part of Clarinda’s success this season and really stepped up in taking over the top spot in Clarinda’s pitching rotation. He entered the state tournament with a 6-2 record and a 2.21 ERA, striking out 65 batters in 50 2/3 innings. He also hit at or near the top of the lineup all season, entering state play with a .333 average with 32 hits, including five doubles and two home runs. He scored a team-best 34 runs and drove in 20. He led the team with 30 stolen bases. This is Shull’s second straight summer as a first team selection. He was also a first team selection on the fall, winter and spring teams. In his only five seasons Shull was eligible for this team, he was selected to the first team all five times. Summer 2020 was the first time Clarinda athletes were included on this team.
Cole Stenzel, junior, Sidney baseball
Stenzel is the first member of this year’s unbeaten Corner Conference baseball champion. He was second on the team with 24 hits and finished with a .348 batting average hitting in the middle of the lineup. His 27 RBIs were most on the team as were his 10 extra-base hits, which included a home run and a triple. He had just three errors this season for a .982 fielding percentage and threw out 10 opposing base runners from his catcher’s position. Stenzel was also a first-team selection last season.
Leighton Whipple, senior, Sidney baseball
Whipple was a big reason the Cowboys were as good as they were this year, finishing the season with a 7-1 record on the mound and 93 strikeouts in 58 innings. He gave up just 28 hits and eight walks during the season and had a 1.69 ERA. His 93 strikeouts were in the top 10 of Class 1A. He was also at the top of the lineup offensively with 22 hits, four for extra bases, and 20 walks. He ended the year with a .338 average and a .547 on-base percentage. He scored a team-best 29 runs and drove in 11. Once he got on base, he was as good as gone with 26 stolen bases. He committed just two errors defensively. Like Stenzel, Whipple also earned a first team selection last summer. He was also as second team selection in the winter.
Second Team
Tadyn Brown, sophomore, Clarinda baseball
Brown was great last season, but stepped up even more this summer, hitting .354. He reached base at nearly a .500 clip going into the state tournament. He had 29 hits, including six doubles. He scored 33 runs and drove in another 17. Brown added 20 stolen bases and had a strong .949 fielding percentage. Brown was a first team selection on the spring team.
Kaylah Degase, sophomore, Clarinda softball
Degase is our third member of the Cardinal softball team, finishing the year with 27 hits, six for extra bases, including two triples and one home run. She was a big part of the middle of a Clarinda batting order that was quite strong at times this season. Degase, like a few of her teammates, will look to pick things up a bit defensively going forward as the Cardinals continue to ascend the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
Mia Foster, sophomore, Sidney softball
Foster moved to the top of the Cowgirl batting order this season and was tremendous there in helping the Cowgirls to a 10-win season. She finished the year with 23 hits and tied for second on the team with 17 runs scored. Foster also stole nine bases this season and will be a big part of this next wave of Sidney athletes who hope to return the Cowgirls quickly to the top of the conference.
Logan Green, junior Clarinda baseball
Green really came on strong late in the season with the bat, entering the state tournament with a .316 average and 25 hits, six for extra bases. He drove in 17 runs and was a great team leader defensively at catcher handling a strong group of Cardinal pitchers. He also entered the state tournament with just four errors in 192 chances. His double to give Clarinda the lead in the substate final will be one to remember in program history. Green was also a second team selection on the spring and fall teams.
Tucker Hadden, senior, Essex baseball
Hadden just beat out both of his classmates on this year’s Essex baseball team for a spot on this summer’s all-area team. It was Hadden’s spot as Essex’s number one pitcher that gave him the nod. He struck out 25 over 22 innings with a 5.89 ERA. Hadden finished the year with eight hits on offense and ended with a .375 on-base percentage. His 20 stolen bases led the team. Hadden was also on last summer’s second team. He was also a first team selection on the fall team and a second team pick on the winter team.
Aunika Hayes, sophomore, Sidney softball
Hayes wasn’t a top of the order hitter for the Cowgirls this season, but her numbers at the plate made her impossible to exclude from this year’s team. She hit .306, and when you add in a team best 14 walks, she was on base at a .469 clip, easily better than anyone else on the Cowgirls, excluding Sheldon. She covered a lot of ground in the outfield defensively and committed just one error in 27 chances.
Brydon Huntley, sophomore, Sidney baseball
Huntley is the third Sidney Cowboy to make this summer’s team and continues our run of sophomores. He led the Cowboys with 29 hits, including eight for extra bases, good for a .433 batting average. He scored 23 runs and drove in 17 and was a big reason for Sidney’s offensive success. Huntley was one of many Cowboys who feasted on extra bases with 23 stolen bags.
Braden Knight, senior, Shenandoah baseball
Knight is the second Shenandoah baseball athlete to make the team. While Dukes led a tremendous group of younger players on this team, Knight was one of the leaders of a group of seven seniors and has manned the shortstop position for four years for the Mustangs. He finished the season with 29 hits, 11 for extra bases. He scored 18 runs and drove in 16, finishing with a .349 batting average and a .495 on-base percentage. Knight was a relief pitcher for the Mustangs as well, throwing 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and a 5.25 ERA. Knight was a first team selection last summer.
Hailee Knight, junior, Clarinda softball
Knight grabs a second team spot despite missing the last several games of the season because of an elbow injury. Prior to her injury, she was at the top of the Cardinal lineup and had 17 hits, including two triples, while scoring 11 runs. She had a .444 on base percentage and stole 19 bases, a number that stood up for the team lead.
Sami York, senior, Essex softball
York earned the Essex softball spot on this team, just ahead of three of her teammates. York was one of just two seniors on this summer’s Trojanettes and led the group with eight RBIs. She finished the year with 16 hits, including three for extra bases and one home run. She hit .314 for the season and was on base with a .386 mark. She also led the team with a .934 fielding percentage while playing multiple positions. York is a second team selection for the second straight summer. She was also a second team selection in the spring.
Congratulations to all 20 athletes.
The all-area team that spans the entire 2020-2021 school year will be released next week.