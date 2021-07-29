Page County Newspapers 2021 Summer Sports All-Area Team

Sidda Rodewald, senior, Shenandoah softball

Rodewald is our second Shenandoah softball athlete on the first team. She took over a leadership role for this year’s Shenandoah team and did what she needed to do to help the team win, stepping in at shortstop for most of the season. She finished the year with 28 hits, including three doubles and five triples. Her five triples were tied for fourth most in Class 3A. She scored a team-best 16 runs and stole 11 bases, most on the team. She added 14 RBIs. She was the team’s number two pitcher all season as well, striking out 17 over 39 2/3 innings with a 5.29 ERA.

Jolie Sheldon, senior, Sidney softball

Sheldon had a terrific final season in leading the Cowgirls in her fifth year as the team’s primary catcher. Sheldon hit .479 with 34 hits, including eight for extra bases with a home run and a triple. She led the team with 18 runs scored and 16 RBIs. She also had just two errors in 103 chances for a sparkling .981 fielding percentage. Sheldon’s seen a lot of pitches from behind the plate for Sidney and will be missed as the club’s only senior. Sheldon was a second team selection two seasons ago.

Michael Shull, senior, Clarinda baseball