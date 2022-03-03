Page County Newspapers Boys Basketball Career Leaderboard

We’ve compiled an updated boys basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
An original list was compiled and published in December that included statistical leaders from the 2011/2012 season through the 2020/2021 season. Statistics in five major categories – points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks – have been added to the leaderboard from the recently completed 2021/2022 season and been deleted from the 2011/2012 season, keeping it at 10 seasons worth of statistics.
Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has his numbers for those seasons on the leaderboard. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012/2013 season are not represented.
The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown as well as the career top five that played during the 2021/2022 season and additional milestones reached during the season. The first milestone to be reached is 50, then 100, and then each hundred after that. In the overall top 10 and active top five the exact number is shown. For the milestones, the most recently reached milestone number is shown.
Page County Newspapers Sports career boys basketball leaderboard (2012/2013 – 2021/2022 seasons)
Points
Top 10 from last 10 years
Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 1,427
Jacob Cain, Sidney 1,106
Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 1,091
Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 1,000
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 972
Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 972
Drew Brown, Clarinda 906
Gunnar Glasgo, Essex 860
Garett Phillips, Sidney 830
Steven Martin, Shenandoah 795
Active top 5
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 972
Drew Brown, Clarinda 906
Garett Phillips, Sidney 830
Grant Jobe, Clarinda 497
Zach Foster, Shenandoah 382
Additional milestones
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 300
Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 300
Tony Racine, Essex 300
Conner Behrends, Sidney 200
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 200
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 200
Kyle Beam, Sidney 200
Taylor McFail, Sidney 200
Isaac Jones, Clarinda 100
Braedon Godfread, Sidney 100
Cooper Neal, Clarinda 100
Matthew Benedict, Sidney 100
Johnny Resh, Essex 100
Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 100
Nik Peters, Sidney 100
Jacob Robinette, Essex 100
Grant Whitehead, Sidney 100
Skylar Hall, Essex 50
Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 50
Dylan Barrett, Essex 50
Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 50
Beau Gardner, Shenandoah 50
Camden Lorimor, Shenandoah 50
Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 50
Rebounds
Top 10 from last 10 years
Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 757
Jacob Cain, Sidney 696
Brady Lorimor, Sidney 582
Cody Davis, Essex 568
Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 562
Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda 554
Steven Martin, Shenandoah 554
Austin Woods, Essex 463
Austin Fichter, Shenandoah 427
Gunnar Glasgo, Essex 415
Active top 5
Grant Jobe, Clarinda 384
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 361
Drew Brown, Clarinda 359
Tony Racine, Essex 341
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 300
Additional milestones
Conner Behrends, Sidney 200
Zach Foster, Shenandoah 200
Garett Phillips, Sidney 200
Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 200
Johnny Resh, Essex 200
Cooper Neal, Clarinda 100
Dylan Barrett, Essex 100
Taylor McFail, Essex 100
Matthew Benedict, Sidney 100
Jacob Robinette, Essex 100
Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 100
Nik Peters, Sidney 100
Kyle Beam, Sidney 100
Isaac Jones, Clarinda 100
Braedon Godfread, Sidney 100
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 50
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 50
Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 50
Beau Gardner, Shenandoah 50
Skylar Hall, Essex 50
Preston Driskell, Essex 50
Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 50
Assists
Top 10 from last 10 years
Jake Cerven, Shenandoah 248
Michael Shull, Clarinda 247
Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 244
Ian Isaacson, Essex 215
Colton Thornburg, Essex 192
Jackson Baker, Shenandoah 191
Michael Coates, Sidney 187
Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 183
Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 181
Garett Phillips, Sidney 167
Active top 5
Garett Phillips, Sidney 167
Matthew Benedict, Sidney 163
Drew Brown, Clarinda 137
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 118
Kyle Beam, Sidney 90
Additional milestones
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 50
Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 50
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 50
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 50
Cooper Neal, Clarinda 50
Conner Behrends, Sidney 50
Taylor McFail, Sidney 50
Grant Jobe, Clarinda 50
Steals
Top 10 from last 10 years
Jacob Cain, Sidney 181
Ian Isaacson, Essex 171
Colton Thornburg, Essex 164
Michael Coates, Sidney 135
Chris Osborn, Sidney 132
Garett Phillips, Sidney 121
Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 121
Michael Shull, Clarinda 117
Jackson Baker, Shenandoah 113
Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 111
Active top 5
Garett Phillips, Sidney 121
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 105
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 86
Drew Brown, Clarinda 81
Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 64
Additional milestones
Zach Foster, Shenandoah 50
Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 50
Blocks
Top 10 from last 10 years
Jacob Cain, Sidney 155
Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 143
Dylan Lucas, Sidney 108
Brady Lorimor, Sidney 93
Steven Martin, Shenandoah 53
Drake Polsley, Shenandoah/Clarinda 49
Josh Dudley, Shenandoah 49
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 47
Wesley Johnson, Essex 46
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 45
Active top 5
Blake Herold, Shenandoah 47
Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 45
Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex 41
Tony Racine, Essex 34
Grant Jobe, Clarinda 32