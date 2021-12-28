Page County Newspapers Career Boys Basketball Leaderboard

We’ve compiled a boys basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.

Statistics in five major categories – points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks – have been compiled from the last 10 seasons – 2011/2012 - 2020/2021 – and a leaderboard has been put together.

Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has their numbers for those seasons on the leaderboards. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Varsity Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012 season are not shown.

The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown as well as the career top five that are playing during the 2021/22 seasons. This year’s stats are not included. An updated leaderboard with this year’s stats will be compiled after this season.

Page County Newspapers Sports 10-year career boys basketball leaderboard (2011/12 – 2020/21)

Points

Top 10 from last 10 years

Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 1,427

Jacob Cain, Sidney 1,285

Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 1,091

Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 1,000

Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 972

Gunnar Glasgo, Essex 860

Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 818

Steven Martin, Shenandoah 795

Ian Isaacson, Essex 785

Jake Cerven, Shenandoah 777

Active top 5

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 678

Drew Brown, Clarinda 572

Garett Phillips, Sidney 567

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 294

Grant Jobe, Clarinda 256

Rebounds

Top 10 from last 10 years

Jacob Cain, Sidney 852

Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah 757

Brady Lorimor, Sidney 582

Cody Davis, Essex 568

Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 562

Nathan Lindsay, Clarinda 554

Steven Martin, Shenandoah 554

Austin Woods, Essex 477

Zach Dailey, Essex 431

Austin Fichter, Shenandoah 427

Active top 5

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 285

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 224

Drew Brown, Clarinda 215

Grant Jobe, Clarinda 198

Garett Phillips, Sidney 180

Assists

Top 10 from last 10 years

Jake Cerven, Shenandoah 248

Michael Shull, Clarinda 247

Cameron Whitehead, Sidney 244

Jackson Baker, Shenandoah 233

Ian Isaacson, Essex 215

Michael Coates, Sidney 202

Colton Thornburg, Essex 192

Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 188

Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 181

Jacob Cain, Sidney 159

Active top 5

Garett Phillips, Sidney 112

Matthew Benedict, Sidney 105

Drew Brown, Clarinda 91

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 86

Kyle Beam, Sidney 58

Steals

Top 10 from last 10 years

Jacob Cain, Sidney 196

Ian Isaacson, Essex 171

Colton Thornburg, Essex 164

Jackson Baker, Shenandoah 160

Michael Coates, Sidney 146

Chris Osborn, Sidney 132

Jaymn Vandusen, Essex 121

Michael Shull, Clarinda 117

Payden Anderson, Shenandoah 113

Noah Jorgenson, Sidney 111

Active top 5

Garett Phillips, Sidney 87

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 68

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 63

Drew Brown, Clarinda 42

Matthew Benedict, Sidney 24

Zach Foster, Shenandoah 24

Blocks

Jacob Cain, Sidney 171

Makonn Anderson, Shenandoah143

Dylan Lucas, Sidney 108

Brady Lorimor, Sidney 93

Josh Dudley, Shenandoah 69

Steven Martin, Shenandoah 53

Drake Polsley, Shenandoah/Clarinda 49

Wesley Johnson, Essex 46

Zach Dailey, Essex 40

Braden Knight, Shenandoah 39

Brett Johnson, Essex 39

Active top 5

Blake Herold, Shenandoah 37

Cole Jorgenson, Sidney 27

Grant Jobe, Clarinda 19

Conner Behrends, Sidney 14

Tony Racine, Essex 11

Look for a girls basketball leaderboard later this season.