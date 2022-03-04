Page County Newspapers Girls Basketball Career Leaderboard

We’ve compiled an updated girls basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.

An original list was compiled and published in January that included statistical leaders from the 2011/2012 season through the 2020/2021 season. Statistics in five major categories – points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks – have been added to the leaderboard from the recently completed 2021/2022 season and been deleted from the 2011/2012 season, keeping it at 10 seasons worth of statistics.

Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has her numbers for those seasons on the leaderboard. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012/2013 season are not represented.

The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown as well as the career top five that played during the 2021/2022 season and additional milestones reached during the season. The first milestone to be reached is 50, then 100, and then each hundred after that. In the overall top 10 and active top five the exact number is shown. For the milestones, the most recently reached milestone number is shown.

Page County Newspapers Sports career girls basketball leaderboard (2012/2013 – 2021/2022 seasons)

Points

Top 10 from last 10 years

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 1,769

Maddy Duncan, Sidney 1,554

Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 1,248

Serena Parker, Shenandoah 1,135

Jescenia Mosley, Essex 1,122

Caitlyn Ward, Sidney 877

Daiton Martin, Essex 855

Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 806

McKaya O’Neil, Shenandoah 759

Maddie Hartley, Clarinda 742

Active top 5

Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 704

Chay Ward, Sidney 676

Avery Dowling, Sidney 649

Taylor Cole, Clarinda 398

Chloe Strait, Clarinda 387

Additional milestones

Riley Jensen, Essex 300

Kaden Payne, Sidney 300

Desiree Glasgo, Essex 300

Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 200

Harley Spurlock, Sidney 200

Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 200

Makenna Laumann, Sidney 200

Emma Barrett, Essex 200

Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 200

Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 100

Brooke Burns, Essex 100

Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 100

Emily Hutt, Sidney 100

Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 50

Hailee Barrett, Essex 50

Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 50

Kassidy Stephens, Shenandoah 50

Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 50

Tori Burns, Essex 50

Cindy Swain, Essex 50

Aunika Hayes, Sidney 50

Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 50

Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 50

Rebounds

Top 10 from last 10 years

Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 799

Serena Parker, Shenandoah 795

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 753

Jescenia Mosley, Essex 616

Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 607

Camryn McClintock, Sidney 563

Elise Dailey, Essex 556

Jessica Jackson, Shenandoah 503

Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 499

Maddie Hartley, Clarinda 498

Active top 5

Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 607

Chloe Strait, Clarinda 409

Riley Jensen, Essex 393

Olivia Baker, Essex 368

Chay Ward, Sidney 330

Additional milestones

Kaden Payne, Sidney 300

Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 200

Avery Dowling, Sidney 200

Harley Spurlock, Sidney 200

Keelee Razee, Shenandoah 200

Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 200

Brianne Johnson, Essex 100

Emily Hutt, Sidney 100

Makenna Laumann, Sidney 100

Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 100

Desiree Glasgo, Essex 100

Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 100

Tori Burns, Essex 100

Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 100

Aunika Hayes, Sidney 100

Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 50

Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 50

Hailee Barrett, Essex 50

Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 50

Brooke Brown, Clarinda 50

Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 50

Reese Spiegel, Shenandoah 50

Cindy Swain, Essex 50

Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 50

Assists

Top 10 from last 10 years

Daiton Martin, Essex 412

Camryn McClintock, Sidney 324

McKaya O’Neil, Shenandoah 317

Maddy Duncan, Sidney 289

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 239

Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 239

Olivia Larsen, Sidney 218

Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 195

Emily Hutt, Sidney 193

Lexy Larsen, Sidney 181

Active top 5

Emily Hutt, Sidney 193

Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 142

Taylor Cole, Clarinda 117

Avery Dowling, Sidney 107

Makenna Laumann, Sidney 91

Additional milestones

Reese Spiegel, Shenandoah 50

Harley Spurlock, Sidney 50

Steals

Top 10 from last 10 years

Daiton Martin, Essex 359

Maddy Duncan, Sidney 290

Camryn McClintock, Sidney 264

Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 264

Caitlyn Ward, Sidney 201

Jescenia Mosley, Essex 198

Lexy Larsen, Sidney 171

Olivia Larsen, Sidney 165

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 164

Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 155

Active top 5

Taylor Cole, Clarinda 123

Chay Ward, Sidney 120

Riley Jensen, Essex 103

Makenna Laumann, Sidney 81

Avery Dowling, Sidney 76

Additional milestones

Emily Hutt, Sidney 50

Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 50

Emma Barrett, Essex 50

Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 50

Kaden Payne, Sidney 50

Olivia Baker, Essex 50

Desiree Glasgo, Essex 50

Brianne Johnson, Essex 50

Blocks

Top 10 from last 10 years

Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 253

Serena Parker, Shenandoah 192

Jessica Jackson, Shenandoah 128

Kaden Payne, Sidney 80

Elise Dailey, Essex 78

Camryn McClintock, Sidney 78

Roxy Denton, Shenandoah 66

Lexy Larsen, Sidney 51

Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 49

Blu Ossian, Essex 40

Active top 5

Kaden Payne, Sidney 80

Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 39

Chay Ward, Sidney 31

Harley Spurlcok, Sidney 29

Olivia Baker, Essex 27