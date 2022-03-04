Page County Newspapers Girls Basketball Career Leaderboard

We’ve compiled an updated girls basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
An original list was compiled and published in January that included statistical leaders from the 2011/2012 season through the 2020/2021 season. Statistics in five major categories – points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks – have been added to the leaderboard from the recently completed 2021/2022 season and been deleted from the 2011/2012 season, keeping it at 10 seasons worth of statistics.
Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has her numbers for those seasons on the leaderboard. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012/2013 season are not represented.
The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown as well as the career top five that played during the 2021/2022 season and additional milestones reached during the season. The first milestone to be reached is 50, then 100, and then each hundred after that. In the overall top 10 and active top five the exact number is shown. For the milestones, the most recently reached milestone number is shown.
Page County Newspapers Sports career girls basketball leaderboard (2012/2013 – 2021/2022 seasons)
Points
Top 10 from last 10 years
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 1,769
Maddy Duncan, Sidney 1,554
Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 1,248
Serena Parker, Shenandoah 1,135
Jescenia Mosley, Essex 1,122
Caitlyn Ward, Sidney 877
Daiton Martin, Essex 855
Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 806
McKaya O’Neil, Shenandoah 759
Maddie Hartley, Clarinda 742
Active top 5
Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 704
Chay Ward, Sidney 676
Avery Dowling, Sidney 649
Taylor Cole, Clarinda 398
Chloe Strait, Clarinda 387
Additional milestones
Riley Jensen, Essex 300
Kaden Payne, Sidney 300
Desiree Glasgo, Essex 300
Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 200
Harley Spurlock, Sidney 200
Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 200
Makenna Laumann, Sidney 200
Emma Barrett, Essex 200
Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 200
Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 100
Brooke Burns, Essex 100
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 100
Emily Hutt, Sidney 100
Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 50
Hailee Barrett, Essex 50
Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 50
Kassidy Stephens, Shenandoah 50
Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 50
Tori Burns, Essex 50
Cindy Swain, Essex 50
Aunika Hayes, Sidney 50
Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 50
Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 50
Rebounds
Top 10 from last 10 years
Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 799
Serena Parker, Shenandoah 795
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 753
Jescenia Mosley, Essex 616
Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 607
Camryn McClintock, Sidney 563
Elise Dailey, Essex 556
Jessica Jackson, Shenandoah 503
Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 499
Maddie Hartley, Clarinda 498
Active top 5
Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 607
Chloe Strait, Clarinda 409
Riley Jensen, Essex 393
Olivia Baker, Essex 368
Chay Ward, Sidney 330
Additional milestones
Kaden Payne, Sidney 300
Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 200
Avery Dowling, Sidney 200
Harley Spurlock, Sidney 200
Keelee Razee, Shenandoah 200
Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 200
Brianne Johnson, Essex 100
Emily Hutt, Sidney 100
Makenna Laumann, Sidney 100
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 100
Desiree Glasgo, Essex 100
Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 100
Tori Burns, Essex 100
Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 100
Aunika Hayes, Sidney 100
Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 50
Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 50
Hailee Barrett, Essex 50
Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 50
Brooke Brown, Clarinda 50
Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 50
Reese Spiegel, Shenandoah 50
Cindy Swain, Essex 50
Caroline Rogers, Shenandoah 50
Assists
Top 10 from last 10 years
Daiton Martin, Essex 412
Camryn McClintock, Sidney 324
McKaya O’Neil, Shenandoah 317
Maddy Duncan, Sidney 289
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 239
Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 239
Olivia Larsen, Sidney 218
Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 195
Emily Hutt, Sidney 193
Lexy Larsen, Sidney 181
Active top 5
Emily Hutt, Sidney 193
Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 142
Taylor Cole, Clarinda 117
Avery Dowling, Sidney 107
Makenna Laumann, Sidney 91
Additional milestones
Reese Spiegel, Shenandoah 50
Harley Spurlock, Sidney 50
Steals
Top 10 from last 10 years
Daiton Martin, Essex 359
Maddy Duncan, Sidney 290
Camryn McClintock, Sidney 264
Mackenzie Hulsing, Sidney 264
Caitlyn Ward, Sidney 201
Jescenia Mosley, Essex 198
Lexy Larsen, Sidney 171
Olivia Larsen, Sidney 165
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 164
Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 155
Active top 5
Taylor Cole, Clarinda 123
Chay Ward, Sidney 120
Riley Jensen, Essex 103
Makenna Laumann, Sidney 81
Avery Dowling, Sidney 76
Additional milestones
Emily Hutt, Sidney 50
Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 50
Emma Barrett, Essex 50
Ava Wolf, Shenandoah 50
Kaden Payne, Sidney 50
Olivia Baker, Essex 50
Desiree Glasgo, Essex 50
Brianne Johnson, Essex 50
Blocks
Top 10 from last 10 years
Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 253
Serena Parker, Shenandoah 192
Jessica Jackson, Shenandoah 128
Kaden Payne, Sidney 80
Elise Dailey, Essex 78
Camryn McClintock, Sidney 78
Roxy Denton, Shenandoah 66
Lexy Larsen, Sidney 51
Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 49
Blu Ossian, Essex 40
Active top 5
Kaden Payne, Sidney 80
Allie Eveland, Shenandoah 39
Chay Ward, Sidney 31
Harley Spurlcok, Sidney 29
Olivia Baker, Essex 27