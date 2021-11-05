Page County Newspapers Sports Career Volleyball Leaderboard

A career statistical volleyball leaderboard for Page County Newspapers schools has been made.

Statistics in five major categories – kills, assists, digs, blocks and aces – have been compiled from the last 10 seasons – 2012-2021 – and a leaderboard has been put together.

Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has their numbers for those seasons on the leaderboard. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Varsity Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012 season are not shown.

The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown below as well as the career top five that played during the 2021 season and as athletes who reached a milestone number during the 2021 season. The first milestone to reach in each category is 50, then 100, then each additional hundred. If multiple milestones were reached this season, only the most recent one is shown.

Page County Newspapers Sports 10-year Career Volleyball Leaderboard (2012-2021)

Kills

Top 10 from last 10 years

Camryn McClintock, Sidney 1,313