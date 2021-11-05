Page County Newspapers Sports Career Volleyball Leaderboard

A career statistical volleyball leaderboard for Page County Newspapers schools has been made.
Statistics in five major categories – kills, assists, digs, blocks and aces – have been compiled from the last 10 seasons – 2012-2021 – and a leaderboard has been put together.
Any athlete that played for the Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah or Sidney programs during that span has their numbers for those seasons on the leaderboard. All stats were taken from what coaches have input on Varsity Bound. Stats are only taken from the last 10 seasons and stats an athlete has earned at other schools or prior to the 2012 season are not shown.
The career top 10 in each category over the last 10 years are shown below as well as the career top five that played during the 2021 season and as athletes who reached a milestone number during the 2021 season. The first milestone to reach in each category is 50, then 100, then each additional hundred. If multiple milestones were reached this season, only the most recent one is shown.
Page County Newspapers Sports 10-year Career Volleyball Leaderboard (2012-2021)
Kills
Top 10 from last 10 years
Camryn McClintock, Sidney 1,313
Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 1,269
Daiton Martin, Essex 1,191
Lexy Larsen, Sidney 1,086
Lauren Bair, Clarinda 1,026
Kealey Anderson, Shenandoah 921
Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 832
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 758
Morgan Lihs, Clarinda 745
Serena Parker, Shenandoah 737
Active top 5
Kaden Payne, Sidney 518
Harley Spurlock, Sidney 364
Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney 266
Paige Millikan, Clarinda 213
Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 210
Additional milestones reached this season
Taylor Cole, Clarinda 200
Aunika Hayes, Sidney 100
Fallon Sheldon, Sidney 100
Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah100
Avery Walter, Clarinda 100
Riley Jensen, Essex 100
Olivia Baker, Essex 100
Skylar Kelley, Clarinda 100
Chloe Strait, Clarinda 100
Avery Dowling, Sidney 50
Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 50
Assists
Top 10 from last 10 years
Olivia Larsen, Sidney 3,450
Taylor Wedemeyer, Clarinda 2,273
Nichole Gilbert, Shenandoah 1,902
Heidi Fichter, Shenandoah 1,637
Rachael Bair, Clarinda 1,310
Avery Dowling, Sidney 1,171
Mackenzie Daffer, Sidney 1,124
Abbie Lindburg, Essex 942
Teya Stickler, Clarinda 778
Emily Whitehead, Sidney 748
Active top 5
Avery Dowling, Sidney 1,171
Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 658
Peyton Athen, Shenandoah 285
Brooke Burns, Essex 270
Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 157
No additional milestones reached this season
Digs
Top 10 from last 10 years
Kelsi Leininger, Essex 1,524
Jaden Daffer, Sidney 1,279
Daiton Martin, Essex 1,269
Camryn McClintock, Sidney 1,101
Olivia Larsen, Sidney 879
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah 870
Lauren Bair, Clarinda 845
Lexy Larsen, Sidney 761
Quinn Sheldon, Sidney 760
Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 741
Active top 5
Taylor Cole, Clarinda 705
Emily Hutt, Sidney 527
Presley Jobe, Clarinda 505
Emmy Allbaugh, Clarinda 391
Makenna Laumann, Sidney 354
Additional milestones reached this season
Eve Brumbaugh, Sidney 200
Avery Dowling, Sidney 200
Brooklen Black, Shenandoah 200
Macey Finlay, Shenandoah 200
Desi Glasgo, Essex 100
Aunika Hayes, Sidney 100
Ashlynn Hodges, Shenandoah100
Avery Walter, Clarinda 100
Aly Meier, Clarinda 100
Tori Burns, Essex 100
Olivia Baker, Essex 100
Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 100
Brooke Burns, Essex 50
Mia Foster, Sidney 50
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 50
Paige Millikan, Clarinda 50
Harley Spurlock, Sidney 50
Skylar Kelley, Clarinda 50
Emma Barrett, Essex 50
Fallon Sheldon, Sidney 50
Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 50
Chloe Strait, Clarinda 50
Karlee Graham, Sidney 50
Blocks
Top 10 from past 10 years
Serena Parker, Shenandoah 307
Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah 282
Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 249
Morgan Lihs, Clarinda 211
Madi Lihs, Clarinda 202
Sydney Nielsen, Shenandoah 194
Lauren Bair, Clarinda 189
Amber Ohnmacht, Essex 167
Jasmine Rogers, Shenandoah154
Kealey Anderson, Shenandoah141
Top 5 active
Harley Spurlock, Sidney 100
Kaden Payne, Sidney 97
Riley Jensen, Essex 75
Olivia Baker, Essex 74
Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 51
No additional milestones reached
Aces
Camryn McClintock, Sidney 246
Kelsey Hobbie, Sidney 191
Jaden Daffer, Sidney 177
Mackenzie Daffer, Sidney 175
Lexy Larsen, Sidney 162
Olivia Larsen, Sidney 156
Lauren Bair, Clarinda 142
Daiton Martin, Essex 133