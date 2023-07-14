It’s the second year that Clarinda and Shenandoah swim teams joined forces during the summer season in hopes of being able to compete with bigger teams like Nebraska City, Maryville, Savannah and Lewis Central.

Under the coaching of Alexa Connell and Allison Snow, the newly founded Page County Red Tide swim team rounded out their season with an impressive second place finish at the Maryville Invitational out of eight teams.

They also received three individual high point awards.

Standout Ali Fuxa, who went undefeated all summer, received the award for 8 and under girls with the max total of 28 points. Odin Taylor took first overall for the 11-12 boys with 23 points. Senior Dezi Jordan went undefeated in 15-18 girls, taking home the gold with 28 points.

Also finishing in top 3 were team standouts Carson Turner and Morgan Cook, both with 21 points. Climbing the rankings but falling just short included Morgan Manes, Rylan Henke, Ellie Cook, Averie Cook, Malcolm Taylor, Zoey Roberts, Landry Griger, Joss McGinnis and Mallory Dickerson.

Both coaches say they are extremely proud of the team’s success this season and are excited for a continuation of success this winter where the Red Tide Swim Team compromises of Clarinda, Shenandoah, Maryville and Red Oak swimmers.

The team would like to wish a final farewell and good luck to senior swimmers Rylan Henke and Dezi Jordan.