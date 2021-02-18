Panorama shuts down, eliminates Fillies

The Shenandoah Fillies struggled with Panorama’s pressure defense and saw their season end with a 60-13 road loss in a Class 3A regional semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Panorama High School.

The Panthers advanced to a regional final Saturday while Shenandoah’s season ended at 11-11.

A Sidda Rodewald 3-pointer was the only made field goal in the first half for the Fillies as they went into halftime trailing 45-7.

Rodewald and Keelee Razee shared the team lead with four points. Allie Eveland put in three points while Jenna Burdorf scored two. Leading scorer Ava Wolf didn’t play because of a suspension.

Peyton Beckman led Panorama with 20 points.

Rodewald, along with Allison Kinser, exit the program.