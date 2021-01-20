Panther defense shuts down Fillies

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies stayed in striking distance through much of the first quarter, but Creston made three 3-pointers in a span of about 2 ½ minutes to take a comfortable lead that they built on all night in a 57-18 win over the Fillies Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The Panthers only hit one more triple the rest of the night, but used a suffocating defense to limit Shenandoah’s scoring opportunities.

A short jump shot from Allie Eveland at the first quarter buzzer and a Caroline Rogers layup in the second quarter accounted for all of Shenandoah’s field goals in the first half as the Panthers led 31-7 at halftime.

“We did some good things early,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We had some good passes, but weren’t able to score. Defensively, things were going well, but once they hit a few shots they got more confidence and it looked like we got less confident and were never able to get momentum back. Credit Creston, they did a good job and they are a good team. This is probably about what they came here to do.”

The Fillies scored eight points in the first five minutes of the third quarter on two Keelee Razee shots inside, a Brooklen Black runner and two Ava Wolf free throws, but were limited to three free throws the rest of the game.