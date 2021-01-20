Panther defense shuts down Fillies

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies stayed in striking distance through much of the first quarter, but Creston made three 3-pointers in a span of about 2 ½ minutes to take a comfortable lead that they built on all night in a 57-18 win over the Fillies Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The Panthers only hit one more triple the rest of the night, but used a suffocating defense to limit Shenandoah’s scoring opportunities.
A short jump shot from Allie Eveland at the first quarter buzzer and a Caroline Rogers layup in the second quarter accounted for all of Shenandoah’s field goals in the first half as the Panthers led 31-7 at halftime.
“We did some good things early,” Shenandoah head coach Jon Weinrich said. “We had some good passes, but weren’t able to score. Defensively, things were going well, but once they hit a few shots they got more confidence and it looked like we got less confident and were never able to get momentum back. Credit Creston, they did a good job and they are a good team. This is probably about what they came here to do.”
The Fillies scored eight points in the first five minutes of the third quarter on two Keelee Razee shots inside, a Brooklen Black runner and two Ava Wolf free throws, but were limited to three free throws the rest of the game.
The Fillies finished the night making just 19% of their field goal attempts as they fell to 8-6 overall and 3-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
“We just need to put the ball in the hole and go strong,” Weinrich said. “We do a lot of good things in practice and someday we’ll show people what we can do. It’s frustrating for me that it’s not carrying over, but that’s my job. For us to be successful we have to make some (3-pointers) and finish inside and unfortunately neither happened for us.”
Razee’s six points led the Fillies. She added three rebounds. Eveland and Wolf scored three points each with Wolf collecting seven rebounds and Eveland four.
Black, Rogers and Aliyah Parker all ended with two points.
Kelsey Fields led Creston with 17 points. Sam Dunphy added 12 for the Panthers, who improved to 10-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.
The Fillies have just one game over the six day stretch following the loss, which allows them to get back to practice.
“We have only had three or four practices since Christmas,” Weinrich said. “It will be nice to get a little breather and get back to practice to work on some things. Hopefully playing a team like Creston helps us come February.”
The one game in that stretch is a trip to Lewis Central Friday.