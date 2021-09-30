Payne dominant as Cowgirls advance to Corner final

Sidney junior Kaden Payne had 21 kills and hit .655 for the evening in leading Sidney volleyball to a 3-0 win over East Mills Tuesday, Sept. 28, in a Corner Conference Tournament semifinal played at Sidney High School.

Game scores were 25-18, 25-15 and 25-19 as Sidney advanced to play Stanton Thursday evening at East Mills High School in the tournament’s championship match.

Payne’s 21 kills came on 29 swings with two errors to easily lead the Sidney offense in an impressive sweep of a Wolverine team the Cowgirls needed five sets to defeat in their regular season conference match two weeks earlier.

Aunika Hayes added seven kills for the Cowgirls. Fallon Sheldon finished with five while Addy Haning and Harley Spurlock put away three winners and Avery Dowling two.

Dowling set up the Cowgirl offense with 38 assists.

Spurlock led the Cowgirl defensive effort with 12 digs and two blocks. Eve Brumbaugh and Makenna Laumann added 11 digs each. Hayes finished with six, Dowling four, Sheldon three and Haning and Mia Foster contributed two each.

Foster and Laumann served two aces each as the Cowgirls finished at 96% from the service line.

Sidney improved to 17-13 on the season while East Mills fell to 17-12.