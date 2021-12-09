Payne, Godfread lead Sidney offense in home sweep of East Atchison

Both Sidney basketball teams used big third quarters to earn a home doubleheader sweep of East Atchison (Mo.) Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The Cowboys scored 27 points in the third quarter to turn an 11-point halftime lead into a 22-point advantage going into the final quarter in a 74-52 win, while the Cowgirls turned a four-point halftime edge into a 15-point lead after three quarters in a 51-37 win.

Playing without leading scorer Cole Jorgenson because of an injury, two Cowboy freshmen helped lead the team to the win.

Braedon Godfread scored 16 points and collected five rebounds and three assists while Grant Whitehead finished with 15 points and three assists.

Garett Phillips added 15 points and three rebounds while Conner Behrends finished with 11 points and seven boards for the Cowboys.

“We really wanted to pound the ball inside and get to the free throw line,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said, “and we did a decent job of that at 22-29. We still want to run and gun all the time, but sometimes we need to slow down and take advantage of what the defense is giving us.”

Kyle Beam added six points and five rebounds for Sidney. Matthew Benedict and Taylor McFail scored four points each with both also contributing five rebounds and three assists. Nik Peters added three points and four rebounds. Jeryn Parmer also collected three rebounds.

“I was happy with the way we responded with Jorgenson out with an injury,” Larsen said. “That will make us that much better when he gets back because some of the other kids will have the ability to score as well.”

The Cowboys improved to 3-0 on the season while the Wolves fell to 1-3.

Kaden Payne had a big night for the Cowgirls with 20 points on just eight field goal attempts to go with six rebounds and four steals.

Avery Dowling also scored in double figures with 12 points for the Cowgirls. She added five rebounds and four steals.

Aunika Hayes had a strong night off the bench with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists for Sidney. McKet Maher added five points and three rebounds, Emily Hutt finished with four points and three assists and Harley Spurlock ended the night with three points, five rebounds and three assists for the Cowgirls. Sheridyn Oswald added three rebounds off the bench.

The Cowgirls improved to 1-2 with the win while dropping East Atchison to 2-2.

The Cowgirls have another out-of-state team coming in Thursday when they take on Falls City Sacred Heart. Both Sidney teams return to conference play Friday at home against Griswold.