Payne, Hayes lead Sidney offense in home sweep

The Sidney volleyball team opened the home portion of their schedule with a comfortable 3-0 win over Johnson-Brock, Nebraska Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-16 and 25-14.

Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne both produced 10 kills to lead Sidney’s attack, with Payne adding three blocks on the defensive end. Addy Haning added eight kills and Eve Brumbaugh finished with six. Avery Dowling and Fallon Sheldon recorded three winners each and Ava Osborn had two. Dowling distributed 33 assists to pace the offense, which achieved a .266 hitting percentage for the match.

Brumbaugh paced Sidney’s defensive effort from the back row with 15 digs. Karlee Graham and Emily Hutt added 11 each. Hayes and Dowling finished with five digs. Mia Foster had four, Lilly Peters three and Sheldon ended with two.

The Cowgirls were 93% from the service line and finished with 10 aces. Dowling led the Cowgirls with four aces and Sheldon added three.

Sidney improved to 7-2 with the win and is home again Thursday to take on Stanton in the Cowgirls’ Corner Conference opener.