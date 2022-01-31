Payne, Jorgenson lead Sidney basketball to Corner sweep

The Sidney basketball teams wrapped up the week with a pair of home Corner Conference wins over Fremont-Mills Friday, Jan. 28. The Cowgirls opened play with a 50-32 victory while the Cowboys completed the sweep 58-35.

Cole Jorgenson made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and Braedon Godfread nearly added a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds to lead the Sidney boys.

“We shot the ball well from the 3-point line, which covered up a lot of our mistakes,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said on the win. “Defensively, we played really well in the first half.”

The Knights scored just 12 points in the first half as Sidney took a 25-12 lead into the locker room. The Cowboys extended the advantage to 38-24 after the third period.

Garett Phillips also hit double figures offensively for the Cowboys, finishing with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. Taylor McFail chipped in with nine points and four rebounds. Kyle Beam ended with three points and three assists. Nik Peters and Grant Whitehead scored two points each and Jacob Hobbie and Jeryn Parmer both had one. Conner Behrends didn’t score, but ended the night with four rebounds and four assists.

The Cowboys improved to 11-5 on the season, 6-2 in Corner Conference play. The Knights fell to 6-11 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

The Cowgirl lead was just 21-18 at halftime, but they were able to hold the Knights to 14 points in the second half, four in the final quarter, to pull away for the comfortable win.

Kaden Payne had a nice night to lead the Cowgirls with 18 points and eight rebounds. Chay Ward also found double figures with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Makenna Laumann added eight points and three rebounds for Sidney. Harley Spurlock put in five points and matched Payne with a team best eight rebounds. Avery Dowling finished with three points, four assists and three rebounds. Emily Hutt and McKet Maher added two points each with Hutt also contributing seven assists and five rebounds.

The Cowgirls improved to 11-6 on the season, 5-3 in conference play while the Knights fell to 9-8 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

Both Sidney teams play three games this week, starting with a Tuesday home doubleheader against Essex.