Payne leads Cowgirls past Bedford

Avery Kaden

Sidney seniors Avery Dowling (white shirt, left) defends the Johnson-Brock athlete with the ball while Kaden Payne (white shirt, right) looks to stay in front of the Eagles’ post player during Sidney’s home opening loss Thursday, Dec. 1.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

The Sidney Cowgirls rolled past Bedford 61-22 for their third win of the season, while the Sidney boys lost 70-38 to the unbeaten Bulldogs Thursday, Dec. 15, in games played at Bedford High School.

The Cowgirls outscored Bedford 15-2 in the first quarter and led 39-6 at halftime.

All five Sidney starters scored at least six points and five reserves also found the scoring column for the Cowgirls.

Kaden Payne had a huge night to lead Sidney with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, six assists and three steals.

Emily Hutt added nine points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals for Sidney and Aunika Hayes and Avery Dowling scored eight points each, with Dowling finishing with four rebounds and three assists and Hayes with three steals and three rebounds. Ava Osborn added six points and three assists, while Sadie Thompson also scored six points.

Camdyn Hayes and Alyssa Melvin scored three points each for Sidney, with Hayes securing four rebounds and Melvin controlling three. Gabi Jacobs and Macey Graham scored two points each. Lilly Peters didn’t score, but did record six rebounds.

The Cowboys trailed 16-6 after the first quarter and 38-18 at halftime to a Bedford team that improved to 7-0 on the season.

Michael Hensley and Taylor McFail both scored in double figures for the Cowboys with Hensley leading the team with 13 points and six rebounds and McFail putting up 11 points and three rebounds.

Braedon Godfread contributed six points and four rebounds and Grant Whitehead scored five points for Sidney. Hayden Thompson hit a triple for Sidney’s other points. Zavier Hyde finished with five rebounds and Kolt Payne added three.

The Cowgirls improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Cowboys fell to 2-4. Both teams complete the 2022 portion of the season Friday at home against Essex.

