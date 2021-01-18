Payne leads Cowgirls past Clarinda

Kaden Payne scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and Clarinda struggled on the offensive end in a 52-23 Sidney win over Clarinda Thursday, Jan. 14.

The Cowgirls led 13-2 after the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime. They extended the advantage to 43-13 going into the final period.

Sidney improved to 6-4 on the season and Clarinda fell to 2-13.

Harley Spurlock and Chay Ward added eight points each for the Cowgirls. Spurlock added six rebounds and four assists while Ward finished with five rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Avery Dowling scored five points and also contributed six rebounds and three assists for Sidney. Emily Hutt and Alexis Massey added four points each with Hutt contributing seven rebounds and three assists.

McKet Maher and Camryn Holecek scored three points each while Aunika Hayes finished with one for the Cowgirls. Holecek and Makenna Laumann both ended with three rebounds.

Clarinda stats were unavailable at press time.

Boys Game

Clarinda boys basketball had more offensive rebounds than Sidney had total rebounds and the Cardinals used that to roll past the Cowboys 58-33 Thursday, Jan. 14.