DES MOINES — For Sidney’s Lilly Peters, the goal from the first day of the season was to earn a state medal in the discus and Friday, May 19, she did just that at the State Track and Field Championships. Peters placed eighth in the field with a best throw of 110 feet, 9 inches

“I knew I could do it and it feels really good,” Peters said. “It was just applying everything I have learned over the years and putting it out there in the discus.”

Peters also qualified for the state meet in the discus last year and head coach Donnie Sears said that experience was big for her going into this season.

“(A medal) was something she has aimed for all year,” Sears said. “Last year she acclimated herself to the surroundings and this year she had the mission to medal. Next year, we’ll build from this.”

Peters had two of her five additional throws travel more than 106 feet, but said she just couldn’t find more distance after a strong opening delivery.

“I knew I felt good and if I came out strong it would be easier in the end,” Peters said. “I tried to get it out there farther, but some things just weren’t working. Throwing 110 works though.”

While Peters reached her goal Friday, it was a disappointing Thursday for the other two Sidney state qualifiers: Eve Brumbaugh in the 400-meter dash and Paycee Holmes in the long jump.

Holmes couldn’t find her steps over her three attempts and finished in 19th with a best leap of 15-2.5.

“My steps were off and that’s the most important thing,” Holmes said. “My form was great, I got good height, but my steps were off.”

Running in the first section of the 400-meter final, Brumbaugh closed well off the last turn and was in the middle of the pack. She looked to be on her way to challenge her PR, but she misjudged the finish line and slowed early, finishing 24th in a time of 1 minute, 5.30 seconds.

“I had a good day (Wednesday in qualifying for state golf) and wanted to come in with that same energy and I did," Brumbaugh said. "I saw the wrong finish line. It’s not what I wanted, but it makes me want to come back.”

Brumbaugh and Holmes are both juniors and both expressed thankfulness in being able to compete at the state meet for the first time. Sears said both of them finishing their season at the state meet should help them going into one final season.

“They were both excited to be here,” Sears said. “It’s difficult to get here and it’s an achievement to get here. It’s a different animal here with the atmosphere, the nerves, the travel, the nights in a hotel, you take all those variables and it’s different. Paycee had trouble finding the board and Eve lost track of the finish line. Sometimes you see crazy things happen here.”

Peters’ eighth-place discus finish gave the Cowgirls one team point in the final Class 1A standings.