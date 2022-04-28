 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peters, Shull lead Sidney track and field at F-M

Marley Shull, Sidney

Sidney freshman Marley Shull races onto the front stretch during the Fremont-Mills co-ed track and field meet Tuesday, April 26. Shull won the 3000 meter run and finished second in the 1500.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

Sidney freshman Marley Shull won the 3000 meter run and finished second in the 1500 in leading the Sidney Cowgirls to a sixth-place finish at the Fremont-Mills co-ed track and field meet Tuesday, April 26.

Shull finished the 3000 in 12 minutes, 11.14 seconds and the 1500 in 5:39.05 to score 18 of Sidney’s 51 points.

Fremont-Mills scored 137 points to win the girls meet with St. Albert’s 112 just ahead of Glenwood’s 107 for second.

The St. Albert boys edged Glenwood 140-136.5 to win the team title. Sidney finished sixth with 20 points.

Lilly Peters added runner-up finishes in both throws for the Cowgirls with her best shot put toss traveling 31 feet, 10.5 inches and her top discus toss at 94-7.

Macey Graham finished fourth in the 100 for Sidney.

The Cowgirls added fourth-place marks in the 4x200 and 4x400 meter relays. The team of Mia Foster, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann and Graham finished the 4x200 in 2:06.69 while the 4x400 team of Laumann, Karlee Graham, Aunika Hayes and Shull ended in 5:04.22.

Andreas Buttry and Jeramiah Ballan placed in individual events for the Sidney boys. Buttry finished third in the 1600 in 5:19.45 and Ballan fourth in the 100 in 12.09.

The Cowboys added fourth-place finishes in the 4x100 with Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Ballan and Michael Hensley in a time of 48.36 and in the 4x800 with LaDarius Albright, Buttry, Kurt Speed and Cade Smith in 10:03.01.

Full Sidney girls results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 6. Sidney 51.

100 meter dash: 4. Macey Graham 14.56.

1500 meter run: 2. Marley Shull 5:39.05.

3000 meter run: 1. Marley Shull 12:11.14.

400 meter hurdles: 5. Aunika Hayes 1:21.86.

Shot put: 2. Lilly Peters 31-10.5. Madison Hensley 24-5.5.

Discus: 2. Lilly Peters 94-7. Madison Hensley 59-3.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Fallon Sheldon, Macey Graham, Makenna Laumann) 57.99.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Mia Foster, Fallon Sheldon, Makenna Laumann, Macey Graham) 2:06.69.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Makenna Laumann, Karlee Graham, Aunika Hayes, Marley Shull) 5:04.22.

800 meter medley relay: 6. Sidney (Karlee Graham, Mia Foster, Fallon Sheldon, Macey Graham) 2:13.13.

Full Sidney boys results (Top six places noted)

Team scoring: 6. Sidney 20.

100 meter dash: 4. Jeramiah Ballan 12.09.

200 meter dash: LaDarius Albright 27.31.

1600 meter run: 3. Andreas Buttry 5:19.45.

110 meter hurdles: Kurt Speed 18.76.

400 meter hurdles: Cade Smith 1:11.56.

Shot put: Cole Stenzel 39-6.5. Nik Peters 34-6.

Discus: Nik Peters 100-3. Cole Stenzel 90-0.

4x100 meter relay: 4. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeramiah Ballan, Michael Hensley) 48.36.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Sidney (Kurt Speed, Michael Hensley, Matthew Benedict, Cade Smith) 4:16.96.

4x800 meter relay: 4. Sidney (LaDarius Albright, Andreas Buttry, Kurt Speed, Cade Smith) 10:03.01.

